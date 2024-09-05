Prevention: the 'golden thread' in a national homelessness strategy

Prevention is always better than cure and preventing homelessness before it occurs should be the preferred course of action. This not only protects people from the trauma of homelessness but is more cost effective and reduces pressure on public services.

Having identified a need for a step-change in efforts to prevent homelessness in England, Homeless Link’s discussions with key stakeholders revealed concerns that homelessness funding and actions were largely focused on crisis interventions, and mitigating the impacts on people who are already homeless or sleeping rough. Sector players were keen that homelessness intervention should shift further upstream.

Consequently, Homeless Link secured a National Lottery Community Fund grant to lay the groundwork for a potential new programme of sector support to radically advance local homelessness prevention across England, engaging Cardiff and Heriot-Watt universities to lead the research element of this work.

We know that prevention is delivered inconsistently within our current system. Combined with the shortage of truly affordable housing, this has created a cycle of worsening need, with new rafts of people turning to the homelessness system for support. With many supported accommodation providers at capacity, too few affordable tenancies for people experiencing homelessness to move into, and even emergency accommodation struggling to meet demand, the system has bottlenecked. With it, the cost of meeting statutory duties has spiralled, and rough sleeping rates have skyrocketed.

Clearly, as the Government looks to establish its homelessness strategy, prevention is the golden thread that must run throughout. Equally, there are clear implications for funders. With many considering their role in the homelessness sector funding landscape, they will be asking how their holistic funding can work upstream of social challenges and support the green shoots of change emerging in local communities.

Prevention Into Action research launched

In this context, it’s vital that we can articulate the current state of prevention across the sector, share what works and highlight the barriers faced.

The new Prevention Into Action research launched today does exactly this. Based on a survey with local authorities and Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) providers across the homelessness sector, semi-structured interviews with representatives of promising prevention practice and an in-person workshop, the research assesses the interventions in place across England to prevent homelessness and identifies gaps and barriers to current prevention. It also highlights opportunities to step-up prevention efforts and cites examples of identified good practice.