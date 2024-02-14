Think Tanks
Prices still rising a “reminder of the costs working people have paid” says IPPR
Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR responds to today’s monthly inflation figures
“This announcement that inflation is still not falling is likely just a blip, with the rate expected to come down again over the next few months, but prices are still rising and it’s a salutary reminder of the continuing cost that many working people have paid.
“We can expect the Bank of England to start lowering interest rates this year, but for many, wages still have some catching up to do. And the gap between benefit levels and a living income remains stratospheric. This is the wrong time for the government to talk about cutting taxes. Instead it should prioritise fixing public services in order to underpin the economic growth that is needed to ensure sustainably rising wages.”
King's Fund - Call for radical refocusing of health and care system to put primary and community services at its core14/02/2024 15:20:00
The health and care system in England must be radically refocused to put primary and community care at its core if it is to be effective and sustainable, according to a major new report published by The King’s Fund.
IFS - Scottish NHS is treating fewer patients than pre-pandemic, despite big increases in staffing12/02/2024 10:05:00
The COVID-19 pandemic is having long-lasting impacts on NHS hospital activity, productivity and performance in Scotland.
Labour announcement means neither party has plan for sufficient investment to drive growth and net zero, says IPPR12/02/2024 09:05:00
IPPR has reacted with disappointment to the scaling back of Labour’s ambition on its “Green prosperity plan”, saying the party’s recommitment to key policies is welcome but more investment will be needed.
King's Fund - Long-term action needed to improve NHS performance09/02/2024 09:20:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data
IEA - Minimum alcohol price set to rise, despite failure08/02/2024 10:25:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on reports that the Scottish government is set to raise the minimum alcohol unit price by 30 per cent to 65p.
IPPR - Years of under-investment in England’s streets has left people walk wary and cycle cautious, says new report08/02/2024 09:25:00
Chronic underfunding of active travel across England is undermining efforts to get people walking, wheeling and cycling, instead of driving, according to a new report from IPPR. This failure has locked in more congestion and contributed to worsening air quality, making it harder to reduce emissions while also stifling local growth, the report says.
IFS - Scottish Budget: Tax and spending in 2024–2507/02/2024 16:20:00
The Scottish Government is raising taxes on the 5% highest-income Scots, but health funding is, on current plans, set to fall in real terms next year.
IPPR - BP hands “excessive” pay-outs to shareholders despite fall in profits07/02/2024 15:20:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £11 billion ($13.8 billion) in profits last year and announced a new round of share buybacks, transferring £1.4 billion ($1.75 billion) to shareholders.