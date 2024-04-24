techUK
|Printable version
Prime Minister announces significant increase in Defence spending
Speaking yesterday at a NATO press conference in Poland, the Prime Minister committed to increase Defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, representing an additional £75bn in funding over the next 6 years.
The commitment means that in-year Defence spending will rise gradually each year between now and 2030, reaching £87.1bn by the end of the decade. At that point, in-year spending will be £7bn higher than the current level of 2.3% of GDP.
Commenting on yesterday's commitment techUK CEO Julian David said:
techUK and our members warmly welcome yesterday's announcement to boost Defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030. The injection of an extra £75bn for Defence is transformative, giving technology and digital companies the confidence to invest in the sector, helping to enhance our own national security and reassuring our allies and partners in what is an increasingly dangerous and unpredictable world. With technology now playing an increasingly critical role as both an enabler and a force multiplier, extra investment in digital capabilities is vitally important to help the UK maintain its competitive advantage. We look forward to further clarity on where the spending uplift will be focused in due course for both our own members and the wider tech sector
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/prime-minister-announces-significant-increase-in-defence-spending.html
Latest News from
techUK
New CCS Chief Executive announced24/04/2024 16:25:00
Last week, it was announced that the Crown Commercial Service had appointed it's new Chief Executive to replace Simon Tse when he retires this summer
Financial Conduct Authority publishes its response to work on big tech and data asymmetry in financial services24/04/2024 11:20:00
Watch techUK’s Head of Financial Services, Andy Thornley, explain the FCA’s response to their work on big tech and data asymmetry in financial services!
Innovate to elevate: Can product design solve the UK's productivity paradox? (Guest blog from Exclaimer)23/04/2024 11:25:00
Blog posted by: Vicky Wills, Chief Technology Officer, Exclaimer, 22 April 2024.
New National Cyber Security Centre CEO Announced22/04/2024 11:25:00
Recently, Friday 19 April, the NCSC officially announced Richard Horne as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Lindy Cameron who stepped down earlier this year.
NFCC Data, Digital and Technology Conference 202422/04/2024 10:25:00
The Digital, Data, and Technology (DDaT) Conference hosted by the National Fire Chiefs Council is a pivotal event designed to bring together senior leaders and practitioners in the fire service sector.
What the London Marathon can teach us about Open Finance and Digital Identity19/04/2024 15:25:00
This Sunday 21st April, the 44th London Marathon takes place. With a world record of more than half a million hopefuls that have applied, it has become ever important for participants to share their journey around the city’s landmarks with their friends and family. Of course, just relying on spotting a runner’s face or individual number on their chest amongst this many people would be difficult, so how do the organisers solve this problem?
HMRC Publish Cross Justice Secure Mail PIN19/04/2024 13:10:00
HMRC has just published a PIN to seek industry guidence to help define the requirements of future market competition.
techUK leads members delegation to the 8th edition of the UK-US SME Dialogue in Belfast17/04/2024 16:25:00
On 15 and 16 April, techUK organized a members delegation to the 8th edition of the UK-US SME Dialogue in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
techUK announces its first delegation to VivaTech Paris17/04/2024 13:20:00
techUK is delighted to announce its first-ever delegation to VivaTech on 22-25 May in Paris. VivaTech is France’s biggest technology conference and one of the largest in Europe with over 11,400+ startups and 2600+ investors in attendance covering every tech vertical. The key themes of the conference are AI, Climate Tech, Smart Mobility, Deeptech, Internet & Democracy, the Creative Economy and Gaming & E-Sports. You can see all the sessions here.