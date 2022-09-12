Prime Minister Liz Truss's call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

The Prime Minister spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this weekend.

Prime Minister Rutte expressed his condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and said that the people of the Netherlands had been shocked and saddened by her passing.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Rutte for his kind words and the leaders paid tribute to King Charles III on the day of his proclamation.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte agreed on the importance of the UK-Netherlands relationship and looked forward to working together as close neighbours and likeminded partners.