10 Downing Street
Prime Minister Liz Truss's call with President Emmanuel Macron of France
Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke with President Emmanuel Macron.
The Prime Minister spoke to President Macron of France this weekend.
President Macron expressed his deepest condolences on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The leaders agreed on the profound mark Her Majesty The Queen made not just on the UK but the world, and the Prime Minister thanked President Macron for his words.
The leaders agreed on the value of a strong UK-France relationship as we work together to tackle the energy crisis caused by Putin’s illegal war, as well as other security, defence and strategic issues.
They looked forward to meeting soon to discuss these issues.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-liz-trusss-call-with-president-emmanuel-macron-of-france-10-september-2022
