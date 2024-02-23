10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Prime Minister visits North Wales on Levelling Up tour
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in North Wales yesterday to see how the Levelling Up agenda is helping to spread opportunity, create jobs and revitalise local communities across North Wales.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited North Wales yesterday to see how the Levelling Up agenda is helping to spread opportunity, create jobs and revitalise local communities across North Wales.
He yesterday met engineers in Anglesey to see the work that goes on behind the UK Government’s rollout of faster, more reliable broadband, as well as visit communities and businesses across the two-day tour of the region.
The visit comes just as the UK Government announces that more than one million homes, businesses and public buildings can now access the best internet speeds on the market as a result of UK Government investment.
Growth in gigabit coverage in Wales over the past year is among the fastest in the UK. Yesterday nearly 70 per cent of Welsh premises have access to a gigabit capable connection. Before our rollout, only seven per cent of Welsh premises had access five years ago.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:
Levelling Up is about providing people with better opportunities to work, travel and feel proud of where they live.
Upgrading one million premises with high-speed gigabit broadband is part of our long-term plan to deliver a brighter future by connecting people, businesses and regions across the entire United Kingdom.
We’re breathing new life into communities across North Wales through greater connectivity, a brand new freeport, more cash for high streets and a £1 billion investment into North Wales rail.
As part of our Levelling Up agenda, the Government has stepped in to upgrade places which have been left out of the commercial rollout.
Where previously many people would have struggled to stream TV shows or run small businesses, we are delivering greater connectivity – growing the rural economy, creating jobs and ensuring all communities across the country can reap the rewards of lightning-fast connectivity.
This follows the Government’s recent delivery of major projects to spread jobs, prosperity and investment right across North Wales:
- The new Anglesey Freeport, visited by the Prime Minister and First Minister last year, is expected to bring forward over a billion in private and public investment and create thousands of new, high-skilled jobs.
- A major upgrade and electrification of the North Wales Main Line – backed by an unprecedented £1 billion investment – will bring parts of North Wales within an hour of Manchester.
- A further £20m from the Levelling Up Fund will go to projects to develop and boost areas in Denbighshire, which will include regenerating Rhyl town centre, creating more community centres, improving cycle and footpaths, and improving routes between the town and coast.
- The investment in Denbighshire is one of seven projects across Wales which have been allocated a total of £111 million from round three of the Levelling Up Fund.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited North Wales yesterday to see how the Levelling Up agenda is helping to spread opportunity, create jobs and revitalise local communities across North Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-visits-north-wales-on-levelling-up-tour-22-february-2024
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Prime Minister visits North Wales on Levelling Up tour: 22 February 202423/02/2024 12:12:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was yesterday in North Wales to see how the Levelling Up agenda is helping to spread opportunity, create jobs and revitalise local communities across North Wales.
40 projects to benefit from £25 million funding for natural flood management23/02/2024 11:22:00
40 projects across England set to benefit from £25 million funding for using nature to increase the nation’s flood resilience.
PM to announce major innovation boost for farmers feeding the nation: 20 February 202420/02/2024 12:10:00
The Prime Minister will announce a major new package of support for rural communities to protect British farming for the next generation when he addresses the National Farmers Union annual conference in Birmingham.
AI Opportunity Forum holds first meeting16/02/2024 12:12:00
Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and the Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Business and Investment have co-chaired first meeting of AI Opportunity Forum.
PM meeting with 2024 Business Council15/02/2024 09:20:00
The Prime Minister welcomed his 2024 Business Council to Downing Street.
Build on brownfield now, Gove tells underperforming councils13/02/2024 10:12:10
Big city councils must prioritise brownfield development, building new homes in right places and protecting the Green Belt.
Political Peerages 202412/02/2024 12:25:00
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.