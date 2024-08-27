10 Downing Street
Prime Minister's letter to ParalympicsGB
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's letter to ParalympicsGB ahead of Paralympic Games in Paris.
Dear Paralympics GB,
It is said of the Olympics, that it is the taking part that counts. But when it comes to the Paralympics, Britain does not just take part – we are proud to have invented it. In the aftermath of the Second World War, at Stoke Mandeville, a movement was born that has grown into one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.
You are the next generation of great British Paralympians whose dedication, talent and sporting prowess are inspiring millions and changing attitudes towards disability right across the world. So, on behalf of the whole country, I want to thank you – together with your families, coaches, and support teams - for all the hard work you have put in. I know that for many of you, the journey to becoming a Paralympian will not have been easy. It is not just the thousands of hours of training, countless early starts and cold dark mornings required of any great athlete, it is also the sheer grit and determination with which you prove what you can do.
I want you to know that effort has been worth it. Because of you, there are millions of people today who have the confidence and the opportunity to play sport, even pursuing their own Paralympic dreams. And there are so many millions more who see disability differently because of how they see you.
The whole country is so proud of you, and of everything you represent about who we are as a nation. So good luck in Paris at the 2024 Paralympic Games – we are rooting for you.
All best wishes,
Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-ministers-letter-to-paralympicsgb
