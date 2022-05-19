techUK
Private networks: a new user guide by techUK
As technology innovation continues to allow the UK to grow its economy, technology trade association techUK recently (17 May 2022) released a new guide outlining the benefits of private networks adoption, ‘Private networks: a user guide by techUK’.
The guide finds that growth of private 4G, 5G and recent advances in both Wi-Fi technology and satellite communications have seen a raft of innovative testbeds and proof-of-concepts for enhanced private networks for enterprise and the public sector. 2022 now presents a unique opportunity for the accelerated adoption of private networks.
Adoption of enhanced private networks is accelerating, bolstered by a healthy and vibrant ecosystem of operators, suppliers, system integrators, and security experts, and the technologies now being within reach from an economical perspective for both SMEs as well as bigger companies.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/private-networks-a-new-user-guide-by-techuk.html
