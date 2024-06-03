Private sector activity stabilises – CBI Growth Indicator

Private sector activity was flat in the three months to May (weighted balance of +2% compared with -14% in the three months to April), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This marks the firmest outturn since July 2022.

The improvement in activity was driven partly by a stabilisation in services business volumes (-1% from -21% in April), reflecting marginal growth in business & professional services (+4%), offset by a continued decline in consumer services (-23%). Distribution sales were also flat (+1% from -10%) – the firmest result in over a year – while manufacturing output rose for the first time since November 2022 (+14% from +3%).

Firms’ expectations for growth over the next three months remain positive (+7%), albeit easing a little on the two months prior. Expectations are for modest but broad-based growth, with activity anticipated to rise across all sub-sectors: distribution (+9%), manufacturing (+7%), and services (+7%).

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said: