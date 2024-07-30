Procurement Reform impact on schools and trusts

Procurement Reform and the impact on schools and trusts

The much-talked-about reform to our public procurement law is nearly here. The new Procurement Act 2023 is due to go live on 28th October 2024, and we’re on hand to support schools and trusts to understand the new rules.

The new Act aims to make the transition from EU to UK law post-Brexit more transparent and simpler.

Speaking to our education customers, we've received a mixed response to the upcoming changes with a clear need for guidance on the impact of this procurement reform on schools and trusts.

The reform will see core changes that will help to create transparency in the procurement process:

Refined procurement notices

A centralised hosting platform

Competitive routes to market

Flexible open frameworks

DPS replaced with dynamic markets

We're here to help

To find out more in detail, see our handy guide here.