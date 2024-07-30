YPO
Procurement Reform impact on schools and trusts
The much-talked-about reform to our public procurement law is nearly here. The new Procurement Act 2023 is due to go live on 28th October 2024, and we’re on hand to support schools and trusts to understand the new rules.
The new Act aims to make the transition from EU to UK law post-Brexit more transparent and simpler.
Speaking to our education customers, we've received a mixed response to the upcoming changes with a clear need for guidance on the impact of this procurement reform on schools and trusts.
The reform will see core changes that will help to create transparency in the procurement process:
Refined procurement notices
A centralised hosting platform
Competitive routes to market
Flexible open frameworks
DPS replaced with dynamic markets
We're here to help
Join us in September as we discuss the upcoming changes and how you can prepare for them. Register your interest in our Procurement Reform webinar here.
If you'd like support or a discussion around the changes, don't hesitate to contact our team at educationprocurement@ypo.co.uk
To find out more in detail, see our handy guide here.
