Projects funded to propel low-carbon energy transition

Thirteen UK research projects that will address urgent global energy and climate challenges have been funded through the Ayrton Challenge Programme.

This interdisciplinary, challenge-led research initiative aims to enable a transformative transition to low-carbon energy systems in developing countries.

Supported by the UK government’s Ayrton Fund, a £1 billion commitment to research and development in clean energy technologies and business models.

The projects, have each received a share of over £33 million, and will foster equitable partnerships with in-country researchers.

Why this matters

Access to sustainable energy is a critical enabler of development, climate action and equality. Millions in developing nations face energy inequality, which hampers socio-economic growth and exacerbates vulnerabilities to climate change.

By supporting innovative, locally co-created solutions, these projects will:

advance progress toward United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action)

foster inclusive and sustainable energy access, ensuring no one is left behind

enhance global knowledge exchange, connecting UK and international expertise to deliver lasting impact

A collaborative approach

The Ayrton Challenge Programme promotes equitable partnerships between UK and in-country researchers to ensure projects are locally relevant and impactful.

By networking with other initiatives under the wider Ayrton Fund, these projects aim to deliver scalable solutions to energy and climate challenges globally.

Unlocking transformative solutions

Frances Wood, UK Research and Innovation International Director, said:

The Ayrton Challenge Programme demonstrates the power of research and innovation to address critical global challenges. These projects exemplify how equitable, interdisciplinary collaboration can unlock transformative solutions, ensuring a sustainable and inclusive energy future for all.