Promoting Gaelic in Islay

Support for local projects.

Gaelic projects in Islay will benefit from funding as part of efforts to grow the language.

Islay’s Gaelic Centre will receive £150,000 for a virtual experience which will pull viewers into another world as they learn about the island’s history, heritage and geography.

Projectors, touch-walls and a virtual reality headset will create a 360-degree experience of Gaelic Islay. This will enable visitors to experience the scents and sounds of the island as they explore a library of Gaelic stories, songs and language courses.

A further £8,000 will go towards the construction of an outdoor classroom at Bowmore Gaelic Medium Primary school to be used for plays, poems and other drama activities.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced the funding ahead of the opening of the Royal National Mòd in Oban.

Ms Forbes said:

“It is only fitting that this year’s Mòd is in Oban as Gaelic forms a core part of Argyll’s culture, heritage and history.

“Our investment in a virtual experience at the Islay’s Gaelic Centre will help to create a star attraction which will bring new opportunities for the island.

“We are working collaboratively across Parliament to progress the Scottish Languages Bill with the aim of building a sustainable future for Gaelic. This includes creating a system which will enable all parents to apply for Gaelic early learning and childcare services and introducing measures to strengthen Gaelic education in secondary school.”

Manager of Islay Gaelic Centre Sìne NicEalair said:

“We are delighted and very grateful to receive this grant enabling us to complete the second phase of our digital project.

“We see this as a great asset to the Gaelic and non-Gaelic community in Islay and off the island.”