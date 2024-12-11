Protecting Scottish Seabirds

Action to restore seabird populations.

Actions to protect some of Scotland’s most vulnerable marine species are being consulted on by the Scottish Government.

Climate change, invasive non-native species such as brown rat, food shortages and other pressures are contributing to the dramatic declines seen in seabird numbers. Almost two thirds of Scotland’s seabird species have declined over the last 20 years, with eight including the Arctic tern, kittiwake and black-headed gull declining by more than 50%.

The draft Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan has been developed to protect Scotland’s seabird species for future generations.

Developed in partnership with NatureScot, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and British Trust for Ornithology, the plan sets out over 50 actions including:

Enhancing food availability by improving conditions for prey

Providing safe nesting areas by eradicating non-native invasive predators

Increasing survival prospects by minimising bycatch

Key research and monitoring of Scottish Seabirds

Promoting awareness and international engagement by working in partnership with local and international communities, marine and coastal sectors, and environmental organisations.

Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said:

“Launching the consultation on the Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan marks a vital step forward in protecting some of our most iconic and vulnerable marine species.

“It’s important that we all play our part in protecting seabirds which is why this action plan is for everyone with an interest in our marine and coastal environment. I’m confident that with concerted effort and shared responsibility, we can stop the declines we are seeing in our seabird populations and increase their resilience to a changing climate thereby securing their future.

“As top predators, seabirds are indicators of the health of marine ecosystems, playing a crucial role in maintaining balance within marine food webs. Seabirds also have a significant role in the economy supporting a thriving tourism industry that is vital to local economies, particularly in rural and island communities.

“I encourage everyone with a stake in Scotland’s natural environment to respond to the consultation. Your views are important. Together, we can ensure that Scotland remains an international stronghold for seabirds, now and in the future.”

NatureScot Chair, Colin Galbraith, said:

“Scotland provides vital breeding and foraging grounds for internationally important and much-loved populations of seabirds. As the latest research has shown, our seabirds are in trouble. This new Action Plan is essential to both protect seabirds and safeguard the wider marine environment. The work we do now and in the near future must stop the declines we’ve seen over the last 20 years – and help tackle broader nature and climate emergencies.

“There is nothing quite like watching a gannet dive, a cormorant spread its wings or a puffin with a beak full of sandeels. We all need to help protect nature, playing our part where we can, including having a say about how we protect the wildlife we cherish.”

Susan Davies, CEO of the Scottish Seabird Centre said:

"Scotland’s seabird colonies are a world-renowned natural treasure, offering a spectacular wildlife experience for communities and visitors alike. However, many of these iconic species are in steep decline.

“We welcome the Scottish Government’s consultation on the Seabird Conservation Action Plan and look forward to collaborating on priority actions. Central to this effort is raising awareness and inspiring everyone to protect and care for our seabirds to secure their future".

Background

https://www.gov.scot/isbn/9781836911197/

https://consult.gov.scot/marine-scotland/scottish-seabird-conservation-action-plan/

Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to 2045 - gov.scot