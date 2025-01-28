Protecting, strengthening and renewing the NHS

First Minister sets out major increase in NHS capacity.

People across Scotland will have better access to NHS treatment through increased capacity, expanded primary care services, enhanced use of digital innovations and a range of other measures, First Minister John Swinney yesterday announced.

Speaking to representatives from across the health and social care sector, the First Minister set out action to drive down waiting times and reduce pressure on frontline services.

The First Minister was joined by Health Secretary Neil Gray and announced a range of actions including:

A substantial increase in capacity, with 150,000 additional appointments and procedures per year

Increased investment in primary care, making it easier for people to get appointments with their GP

Improved use of data and new digital innovations including the roll-out of a Scottish health and social care app – a ‘Digital Front Door’ to the NHS for patients

The First Minister said:

“Protecting, strengthening, renewing our National Health Service – that is a goal I think we can all get behind. A real focus of common purpose. “That requires action from me, as First Minister, from my Health Secretary Neil Gray, and from my Government. We can offer the leadership and direction – as the measures outlined today seek to do. “So, today, we commit to a substantial increase in capacity in order to significantly reduce people’s waits. “Our plan will ensure that a greater proportion of new NHS funding goes to primary and community care. GPs and services in the community will have the resources they need to play a greater role in our health system. “This increased investment will result in GP services that are easier for people to access. That is important in terms of people’s confidence in the health service – but equally, it will make it more likely that health issues are picked up quickly and dealt with earlier. “Our National Health Service is there when we need it. No other public institution supports us with so much care through life’s biggest moments. We must support it in return. “The approach I set out today charts our course to do that. It addresses both the challenges and the opportunities. It sets the NHS on a path of modernisation and renewal.”

Background

