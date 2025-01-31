Protecting the postal service for the future

Ofcom has proposed changes to the obligations on Royal Mail – while protecting features of the post that matter most to people – to put the universal service on a more sustainable footing

Universal service urgently needs reform to reflect what people need and protect its future

Proposals include Second Class letters delivered on alternate weekdays, not on Saturdays

First Class to remain six days a week, and price cap on Second Class stamps to continue

The world has changed – we’re sending a third of the letters we were 20 years ago. We need to reform the postal service to protect its future and ensure it delivers for the whole of the UK. But we’re safeguarding what matters most to people – First Class mail six days a week at the same price throughout the UK, and a price cap on Second Class stamps. - Natalie Black, Ofcom’s Group Director for Networks and Communications

Why reform is needed

While many people still rely on post, the way they use it has changed dramatically. Twenty years ago, Royal Mail was delivering 20 billion letters. That number is now 6.6 billion a year, and Royal Mail expects it to be 4 billion a year in the next few years.

Declining volumes have driven up the average cost of delivering a letter – as postal workers are walking more routes than ever, but delivering far fewer letters, the company has been losing hundreds of millions of pounds.1

If the universal service does not evolve to align with customer needs, it risks becoming unsustainable, and people could end up paying higher prices than necessary. The UK is not alone in needing to respond to this challenge. Countries around the world are reforming their universal service obligations.

Protecting what matters most

Our research suggests that affordability and reliability are now more important to people than speed of delivery.

People have told us that most letters are not urgent. However, eight in ten (78%) value having a next-day service available for when they need to send the occasional urgent item, and a similar proportion (82%) value being able to send something for the same price anywhere in the UK.

On average, UK households spend just 60p per week on postal services – 0.11% of their weekly outgoings. However, nine in ten (90%) say it is important to have an affordable option available.

So, we are protecting what matters most to people, and keeping the following unchanged:

continuing to cap the price of a Second Class stamp;

one price goes anywhere throughout the UK; and

six days a week First Class next-day service.

Second Class delivery changes

In our latest in-depth research, most postal users said they do not need six days a week delivery for the majority of letters.

To ensure the universal service remains sustainable and delivers what people need, we are proposing to allow Royal Mail to deliver Second Class letters on alternate weekdays – still within three working days of collection – but not on Saturdays.2

We have assessed postal users’ needs and provisionally concluded that the proposed new service would continue to meet them. Indeed, only 4% of users think they would be very significantly impacted by the proposed changes.3

We estimate this change would enable Royal Mail to realise annual net cost savings of between £250m and £425m with successful implementation. This could enable it to improve reliability and redeploy existing resources to growth areas such as parcels.4

However, reforming these obligations is unlikely to be enough on its own to secure the longer-term financial sustainability of universal service. Royal Mail must invest in its network, become more efficient and improve its service levels in both parcels and letters.

Quality of service

In recent years, Royal Mail’s delivery performance has not been good enough. In the last 18 months, we have fined the company more than £16m, and we will continue to hold it to account.

However, given the postal market has changed significantly since Royal Mail’s delivery standards were set two decades ago, we believe it is right to re-assess these targets with the future in mind, as has been done in many other countries already.

The UK has more stretching targets than comparable European countries. Maintaining the current higher standards would carry higher costs which would need to be recovered through higher prices. Research indicates that people are more willing to accept a reduced quality of service than price rises to pay for investment in higher quality.

We are proposing two sets of changes to Royal Mail’s delivery targets:

Small changes to the primary targets – for First Class mail from 93% to 90% delivered next-day, and for Second Class mail from 98.5% to 95% delivered within three days.

The proposed new targets would remain high by international standards. For example, Germany’s three-day target is 95%, Spain’s is 93%, and Norway’s and Poland’s are 85%. In our 2020 review of postal users’ needs, we found that a reduction to 90% would meet 97% of people’s needs, compared to 98% that are met by the current targets.

New backstop targets would ensure that, even if letters miss the primary target, consumers have confidence that they will arrive in a reasonable period of time. For First Class mail, 99.5% would have to be delivered within three days of posting. For Second Class mail, 99.5% would have to be delivered within five days of posting.

These new targets address the issue many people have experienced where letters have taken weeks to arrive. Many other countries have introduced secondary targets like this.

Have your say

Anyone can respond to our consultation – the deadline is 10 April 2025, and we plan to publish our decision in the summer, after carefully considering feedback received. If we decide to make any changes to the existing rules, we intend for them to come into effect on the day we publish our decision.

Notes to editors:

1. Since 2008, the number of addresses to which Royal Mail must deliver letters has increased from 28 million to 32 million, while its revenues from letters have fallen from £6.9bn to £3.7bn. In 2023/24, Royal Mail made a loss of £348m, and in 2022/23 it made a loss of £419m.

2. Examples of proposed alternate weekday delivery schedule for Second Class letters:

3. 3,145 adults aged 16+ across the UK were interviewed between 20 September and 3 November 2024.

4. Most letters sent today (63%) are ‘bulk mail’ – the letters sent by large organisations such as banks, government departments, the NHS or local authorities. These letters are sent outside of the universal service. We require Royal Mail to provide access to its letters network, meaning it must deliver letters collected by other postal operators. Royal Mail uses the same network to deliver both universal service mail and bulk mail. So, to realise the benefits from any reform to the universal service, we are also proposing changes to the access obligations on Royal Mail, so it can align its operations.