Puberty blockers temporary ban extended

Temporary ban on prescription and supply of puberty blockers extended.

The Government has today renewed a temporary ban on the sale and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones, known as ‘puberty blockers.’

The continuation of the ban applies to the sale or supply of these drugs, prescribed by private UK-registered prescribers for gender incongruence or dysphoria to under 18s not already taking them.

It also prevents the sale and supply of the medicines from prescribers registered in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for any purposes to those under 18.

The government has also extended the order to cover Northern Ireland, following agreement from the Northern Ireland Executive, to come into effect from the 27 August.

The legislation is available here

If people are unsure how the ban applies to their circumstances, there is further information here

The National Referral Support Service for NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Services provides details of organisations that people can contact for help and support.

The General Pharmaceutical Council has published a resource for pharmacy professionals to support them in providing information, support and services to children and young people with gender incongruence or dysphoria.

Anyone in need of urgent support can contact NHS 111 and choose the mental health option. There is also advice on getting mental health support available on the NHS website.