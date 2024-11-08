Public exhibitions for Hurst Spit to Lymington

The Environment Agency & partners are encouraging people to visit public exhibitions sharing draft proposals for the coastline between Hurst Spit and Lymington.

The much-loved 15km coastline between Hurst Spit and Lymington is under threat from climate change and sea level rise.

Over the next 100 years, flood risk and coastal erosion will impact important habitats and heritage sites including Hurst Castle.

Public exhibitions are being held between Friday 8th November and Tuesday 26th November in Milford on Sea and Lymington.

The Environment Agency, in partnership with New Forest District Council, Hampshire County Council, Natural England and JBA Consulting are encouraging as many people as possible to come along to their public exhibitions.

Over the next 100 years this internationally designated part of the coastline, including low-lying sections of saltmarsh, mudflats, and vegetated shingle, will be under threat from sea level rise and coastal erosion. The Environment Agency and partners are developing options for how to respond to these challenges over the coming years and are keen to share these with the local community and develop a shared understanding.

Visitors to the exhibition can speak to experts who have been assessing the impact of climate change and learn how the coastline and flood risk may change over time, and how that risk could be managed over the next 100 years.

Claire Francis, Flood and Coastal Risk Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

We’ve reached a significant milestone in the project. We can now share with the local communities our draft options for adapting and enhancing the coastline between Hurst Spit and Lymington. We understand how much the coastline is valued by local communities, and therefore we are inviting them to a series of public exhibitions throughout November in and around Milford on Sea and Lymington. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our exhibitions. It will be a great opportunity to find out about the plan for a sustainable future and talk face to face with our experts.

Councillor Geoffrey Blunden, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Sustainability, New Forest District Council said:

The Hurst Spit to Lymington Strategy that is being developed will enable us to consider the natural changes that may affect our coastline now and into the future. It will help to identify actions that, subject to funding, may be implemented to address the impacts of climate change. I am pleased that our residents, businesses and local organisations are already engaging with the strategy and hope that this momentum will continue through to the drop-in sessions that are scheduled over the coming weeks.

The Hurst Spit to Lymington Strategy is taking what is known as an “adaptation pathway” approach. This allows decisions regarding flood management options to remain flexible to observed and predicted changes over time. By regularly monitoring how sea levels, habitats and flood risk are impacted, flood management approaches can be implemented in a timely way, avoiding the cost of acting too early or too late.

Background

A list of dates and locations for the public exhibitions:

Friday 8th November 2pm-7pm, Lymington Community Centre, Cannon Street, Lymington, SO41 9BQ.

Saturday 9th November 10am-1pm, Lymington Community Centre, Cannon Street, Lymington, SO41 9BQ.

Thursday 14th November 2.00pm-6.30pm, South Lawn Hotel, Lymington Road, Milford on Sea, SO41 0RF.

Friday 22nd November 12.30pm - 4.30pm, All Saints Church Hall, Greenbanks Close, Milford on Sea, SO14 0SQ.

Tuesday 26th November 10.00am - 3.00pm, Lymington Masonic Hall, 10 High Street, Lymington SO41 9AA

Online presentation – Thursday 21st November 6.30pm - 8.30pm. Register via email here hurstspit2lymington@environment-agency.gov.uk

For more information about the strategy visit www.hurstspit2lymington.co.uk

Funding still needs to be achieved before this strategy to be delivered.

