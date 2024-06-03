NHS Wales
Public Health Wales reviews air quality data near Withyhedge
Public Health Wales have reviewed the air quality monitoring data provided to us and our initial public health assessment of that data does not give us any reason to change our advice. That is, if residents near Withyhedge experience odours from the landfill, closing windows and doors can help minimise odours; once the odour has passed, opening windows and doors again can help reduce any odours inside homes. Remember not to block windows or vents completely; this is because they provide air to vent cooking and heating appliances and to control damp.
In line with the agreed multi-agency approach, our assessment is being shared with partners to help inform action and further advice going forward. We will continue to review monitoring data made available to us to support the ongoing assessment of health risk locally.
In the interim, we recognise just how much of an impact the odours from the landfill continue to have on local communities and reiterate our call for urgent action to resolve this issue as soon as possible.
