Public Health Wales statement on mpox

Public Health Wales can confirm that there are no cases of Clade I mpox currently reported in Wales, nor any other variant.

“We are working with the Welsh Government, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, and we are ready to respond to cases of mpox in Wales should they occur.

“The overall risk to the UK population from mpox remains low.

“Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions which can last several weeks. It also can cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

“If you develop any symptoms of mpox, and you have recently travelled to central Africa or you have been in contact with a confirmed case of mpox Clade I, please telephone NHS 111 or call your GP for an assessment. Please do not attend a healthcare facility unless directed to do so by a healthcare professional.”

Cases of mpox in the UK, including in Wales, are reported on the UKHSA website.