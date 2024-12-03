Public satisfaction in local health services

Scottish Budget will build on pandemic recovery.

The level of satisfaction with local health services has increased, the Scottish Household Survey 2023 showed.

The proportion satisfied rose in a year from 64% to 67% and nearly nine in ten (87%) reported being treated with dignity and respect.

Adults were more likely (78%) to express trust in the health system than any other public institution.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said this week’s 2025-26 Scottish Budget will seek to build on that progress and ensure the NHS has the resources it needs today and in the years to come.

The Health Secretary yesterday said:

“Following the difficult years of the pandemic it is encouraging to see an increase in satisfaction levels in local health services. The overwhelming majority also reported being treated with dignity and respect when accessing those services. “But we are determined to do more. We have listened carefully to the people of Scotland and we will take action to tackle the issues people are most concerned about. “First Minister John Swinney has made clear his focus on delivering on the priorities of the people of Scotland – including improving our NHS. The Budget that we publish later this week will ensure we deliver on this. “Significant activity is underway through record funding to the health service, including measures to target pandemic backlogs across the health service. We continue to direct resources to clear the longest waits and are working with all health boards to maximise current resources and productivity. “GPs are essential to the delivery of high quality, sustainable general practice services and we remain fully committed to increasing numbers by 800 by 2027.”

Background

