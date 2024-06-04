Scottish Government
Public sector pay policy 2024 to 2025
Public sector pay policy for the year 2024 to 2025 sets out the framework for pay increases and applies to public bodies with settlement dates in the year between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025.
Background
The 2024-25 Public Sector Pay Policy sets out the framework for pay increases for staff pay remits, senior appointments and all public appointments(Chairs and Members to Scottish Public Bodies).
The Public Sector Pay Policy for 2024-25 applies to public bodies with settlement dates in the year between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025 (inclusive).
It applies to core Scottish Government (except senior civil servants, for whom pay is a reserved matter) and 71 public bodies including non-departmental public bodies, public corporations and agencies (a total of around 52,000 staff). A full list of public bodies to which this policy applies is available on the Scottish Government's Public Sector Pay webpages: www.gov.scot/publicsectorpay.
This Pay Policy also acts as a reference point for all major public sector workforce groups across Scotland including NHS Scotland, firefighters and police officers, teachers, and further education workers. For local government employees, pay and other employment matters are delegated to local authorities.
