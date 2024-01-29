Public sector printing at lightning speed

Find out how our Print Marketplace service met the challenge of a fast-turnaround requirement from The Church Commissioners for England.

The requirement

When The Church Commissioners for England faced an urgent need to print and distribute some important committee papers, they turned to the Print Marketplace for a solution.

Their requirements included printing 240 pages, collation and delivery within a 3 day timeframe.

How did the Print Marketplace add value?

By using the Print Marketplace’s assisted quote service, The Church Commissioners had a customer support team on hand to provide guidance and advice on print formats.

The team were able to access quotes from compliant, pre-qualified print suppliers. Thanks to the large pool of Print Marketplace pre-qualified suppliers, it was possible to stick to the tight turnaround time.

The results

The support team chose the supplier that could turn the job around the fastest, and The Church Commissioners had their committee papers printed and delivered to recipients within the deadline.

Eve,from The Church Commissioners said:

“I have used the Print Marketplace Support Team through the assisted service route to produce several batches of urgent Committee papers. The support team always find a supplier to produce and deliver the papers, using local companies where appropriate.”

Further information

Print Marketplace is a UK-wide digital tool for purchasing printed material, including brochures, flyers, leaflets, business cards, letterheads and other transactional print.