Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Published today, review of trend analysis of the Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline
The Council has today published a report containing findings from a review of trend analysis of the impact of the Imposition guideline in clarifying the principles relating to the imposition of community and custodial sentences.
The Imposition guideline was published in February 2017 and aimed to set out the general principles around imposing community orders and custodial sentences and clarify the factors that may make it appropriate to suspend a custodial sentence and impose a suspended sentence order.
The findings in the report will inform the Council’s current review of the Imposition guideline.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/published-today-review-of-trend-analysis-of-the-imposition-of-community-and-custodial-sentences-guideline/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – response to second annual consultation10/03/2023 09:10:00
Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – response to second annual consultation
Child cruelty offences: Updated sentencing guidelines published08/03/2023 12:05:00
Updates to the sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of child cruelty offences including causing or allowing death or serious injury in England and Wales, were published yesterday by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Updated sentencing guidelines for child cruelty offences published08/03/2023 11:05:00
The Council has published updated sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of child cruelty offences in England and Wales, following consultation.
Sentencing guidelines for underage sale of knives published15/02/2023 16:20:00
The Sentencing Council has published two new guidelines for sentencing retailers convicted of selling knives to children under 18. The new guidelines come into effect on 1 April 2023.
Underage sale of knives: sentencing guidelines published15/02/2023 15:20:00
New sentencing guidelines for sentencing retailers including large organisations and individual shop owners convicted of selling knives to children in England and Wales were published today by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Publication of the sale of knives etc to persons under 18 data tables14/02/2023 13:15:00
The Sentencing Council has published data tables explaining current sentencing practice for the offence of sale of knives etc to persons under 18.
Criminal justice statistics produced across government – updated resource08/02/2023 10:15:00
The Council has compiled an updated list of some criminal justice-related publications routinely produced across government, including by the Ministry of Justice, the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics.
Sentencing Council publishes equality and diversity review of sentencing guidelines11/01/2023 13:05:00
The Sentencing Council yesterday published the findings of research designed to identify and analyse any potential for the Council’s work to cause disparity in sentencing outcomes across demographic groups.