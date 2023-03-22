Published today, review of trend analysis of the Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline

The Council has today published a report containing findings from a review of trend analysis of the impact of the Imposition guideline in clarifying the principles relating to the imposition of community and custodial sentences.

The Imposition guideline was published in February 2017 and aimed to set out the general principles around imposing community orders and custodial sentences and clarify the factors that may make it appropriate to suspend a custodial sentence and impose a suspended sentence order.

The findings in the report will inform the Council’s current review of the Imposition guideline.