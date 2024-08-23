Pulfin Causeway Repair Project

The Environment Agency is working with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT) to restore access to Pulfin Bog Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Pulfin Bog SSSI is an important nature reserve jointly owned by YWT and the Environment Agency who share a legal duty to conserve and take reasonable efforts to restore it.

Following the ‘Beast from the East’ winter storm in 2018, the strip of land between the River Hull and the lake, known as the causeway, was eroded and it was no longer possible to access the site for maintenance.

This project will restore the causeway to its original width using natural clay and soil taken from another part of the site outside of the SSSI and locally sourced Larch posts.

To protect the causeway from future storm erosion, the willow bushes and trees growing alongside it will be coppiced (a sustainable way to cut trees and let them regrow).

The willow stems will be secured into the lake along the edge of the causeway where they will grow new roots and stabilise it, creating a natural defence against the waves.

While the restoration is underway, heavy machinery will be required so it will be necessary to close the whole site and the public right of way.

Closing the site will protect members of the public and will only be a temporary measure.

Temporary fencing will be installed across the path leading up from Hull Bridge and across the path leading down from Leven and there will be no access through the farm along the private track.

Dan Jagucki, Project Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

Working with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will ensure we deliver the best outcomes for both organisations. Their ecological knowledge and understanding of the site will benefit wildlife along the causeway after it has been repaired. I would like to thank the visitors to Pulfin Bog and the users of the footpath in advance for their patience while this essential work is delivered and the footpath remains closed.

Jon Traill, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Living Landscapes Manager for East Yorkshire, said:

Pulfin Bog is the remnant of a once vast and extensive fen, and is home to a huge array of beautiful and important plant life – as well as dragonflies, warblers, kingfishers and more. In order to manage the reserve – and particularly its rare and important plant life – in the best way for wildlife, we use grazing Highland cattle to break up the ground and browse the greenery there to create areas that suit different plants. The repair of this causeway will allow us to continue this vitally important work on the reserve, and to continue to create a space to conserve and support Yorkshire’s incredible wildlife. We are grateful for the support of our amazing members, and all those who regularly visit the reserve.

You can view the map showing the public right of way marked in red and location of the temporary fencing to the north and south by clicking here:

Map of Pulfin Bog SSSI restoration (PNG, 595 KB)