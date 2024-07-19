Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
Rail regulator delivers assessment of rail industry
The rail industry must change the way it works together so it is better able to meet the challenges of climate change and deliver the safe, punctual and reliable railway that passengers and freight expect and deserve. So emphasised John Larkinson, Office of Rail and Road chief executive, addressing members of the industry yesterday.
The regulator has set out its annual assessment of the industry and priorities for the year ahead:
Punctuality and cancellations: Performance has largely stabilised across the railway, with the exception of the Wales and Western region, but the network did not cope well with severe weather during autumn and winter.
Between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024 across Britain, 3.8% of passenger trains were cancelled, which remains close to the worst performance since this measure was introduced. 67.6% of passenger trains arrived on time and 90.3% of freight trains arrived within 15 minutes of booked arrival time.
In Scotland, ScotRail achieved 89.4% of trains arriving at their final destination within five minutes of their scheduled arrival time, against a target of 92.5%, and 2.3% of trains were cancelled, an improvement (0.6 percentage points) from the previous year.
There is more work to be done. It is therefore imperative that, working with industry partners, Network Rail continues to deliver on its performance improvement plans.
Passengers on Network Rail’s Wales and Western region, which includes passengers travelling from London Paddington, continue to experience frequent lateness and cancellations. ORR’s recent investigation concluded that Network Rail breached its licence and ORR has required the company to produce an improvement plan by 31 August. The regulator has warned that if Network Rail fails to develop an adequate plan it retains the option to implement a last resort penalty of £3m.
Health and Safety: ORR’s new Chief Inspector of Railways, Richard Hines recognised the industry’s continued high standards which contribute to Britain continuing to have one of the safest railways in Europe. But, climate-related changes are impacting on our infrastructure and operations, with the rate of high consequence earthworks failures at its highest since 2008.
Network Rail must continue its progress in following ORR’s recommendations to speed up its surveys of the condition of its structures and ensures the work to improve drainage asset knowledge, integrity, and the provision of competent inspection and maintenance resource, continues. The focus on maintenance is critical at a time where more maintenance is needed to compensate for reduced renewals.
Richard Hines also emphasised that in the year ahead, there is likely to be change in the industry and the need for these changes to be managed well to ensure no distraction from crucial frontline activities and to deliver a healthy and safe railway, every day, without fail.
Consumers: ORR has secured improvements for passengers by demanding that private ticket retailers are upfront with their booking fees. ORR has also provided analysis to support halving the maximum refund fee to £5 and secured better online notifications of changes to pre-booked trains.
On the provision of passenger assistance, our recent survey showed that, while satisfaction remains relatively high, improvements in reliability seen last year have not been sustained. ORR will be establishing new benchmarks for assessing each operator and station owner against delivery of assistance for disabled passengers, as well as assessing compliance with required communication protocols to coordinate assistance between stations.
Value for money: Network Rail has delivered its £4bn efficiency targets for the previous five-year control period, CP6, which ended in April 2024. This was despite increasing inflationary pressures and the impact of severe weather. We recognise the continued pressures of maintaining efficiency and will monitor Network Rail’s progress. Network Rail has targets to deliver further substantial efficiencies in the next five years and ORR will produce an assessment of the robustness of this plan in the autumn.
John Larkinson, ORR chief executive said:
“Network Rail has successfully delivered its efficiency targets for the year, which is good news for those who fund the railway – passengers and taxpayers. And it is positive that it has largely stabilised train performance, although we needed to take enforcement action on the Wales and Western region to secure improvement for passengers and freight. I’m pleased that the company has committed to delivering a performance improvement plan to us for the region.
“There is pressure on Network Rail from climate change, ageing assets and the need to increase maintenance work to compensate for reduced renewals spend. The company needs to maintain safety, improve train performance and deliver further efficiencies against this backdrop. Now more than ever, achieving this will require increased close working with train operators.”
Notes to Editors
- You can read all of ORR’s annual assessments of the rail industry on our Year in Rail page.
- Investigation into Wales and Western performance.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/rail-regulator-delivers-assessment-rail-industry
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Regulator publishes new track access dashboard to hold industry to account on efficient use of the rail network02/05/2024 16:25:00
Today the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has published for the first time, the track access dashboard, an overview of how passenger and freight train operators are using the capacity available across the Britain's rail network (access rights) and how effectively the rail industry is meeting timetabling timescales.
On track for a green future: ORR’s environmental role22/04/2024 15:15:15
Blog posted by: Daniel Roberts, Senior Policy Manager, 22 April 2024.
Regulator calls on rail operators to improve complaints processes and redress provision for disabled passengers18/04/2024 15:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s report, published today, finds some disabled passengers experience accessibility difficulties with the rail complaints process. There is also a lack of awareness of how to seek redress for booked assistance failures.
ORR gives approval for enhancements at Dore & Totley station10/04/2024 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised significant enhancements at Dore & Totley railway station in Sheffield.
Rail regulator’s review leads to 50% reduction in maximum fees for ticket refunds29/03/2024 09:20:00
New rules will mean that from 2 April the maximum fee that train operators and ticket retailers can charge when an unused rail ticket is refunded will be reduced from £10 to £5.
Passengers need improved reliability and real-time information for station lifts, says regulator15/03/2024 13:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has today published its report reviewing the reliability of lifts at stations on Great Britain’s rail network, and information provided to passengers regarding lift faults.
Regulator secures fee transparency improvements from third-party rail ticket retailers13/03/2024 13:15:00
Third party retailers have responded positively to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) report published in December 2023, which showed that some retailers were not sufficiently transparent about the additional fees they charged on their websites and apps during the ticket buying process.
ORR: Open access services given green light between London and Stirling08/03/2024 10:15:00
The latest access decision by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) provides more services for rail passengers travelling between London and central Scotland.