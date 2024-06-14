Reading Recovery is being redeveloped in Maltese

Reading Recovery Europe is working collaboratively with the National Literacy Agency in Malta so that Reading Recovery can be offered in Maltese or English. The intervention in Maltese will be called 'Ir-Rimonta fil-Qari'.

One of the first steps of the project involves the reconstruction of the 'Observation Survey of Early Literacy Achievement' (Clay, 2019) in Maltese. This assessment tool is being used with around 500 students from around Malta and Gozo to create national norm reference sample. Then scores from children in the same age group can be compared to support selection of pupils for Reading Recovery.