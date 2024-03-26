Record number of junior doctors take up posts

Scotland excels in medical education and training.

Applications for medical training posts in Scotland are at record levels with more junior doctors joining the NHS than ever before.

Data from NHS Education for Scotland shows that 1,231 posts were advertised throughout 2023 and 94% (1,156) of these filled successfully. This includes all entry-level posts in anaesthetics, radiology, emergency medicine, surgery and psychiatry. GP training programmes have been filled at 100% for the first time.

Welcoming the figures, First Minister Humza Yousaf said:

“It’s clear from these results that Scotland continues to perform strongly in the field of medical education and training. This reflects the dedication of our NHS staff who deliver high quality training while also caring for their patients alongside our continued investment in expanding our medical workforce and improving conditions. “Last year BMA Junior Doctors accepted a record pay deal in Scotland, the single biggest investment in Junior Doctor pay since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999. This maintains our commitment to make Scotland the best place in the UK for Junior Doctors to work and train. “I’m delighted to see so many junior doctors are choosing to practice medicine in Scotland and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome these new doctors into our health service.”

Executive Medical Director NHS Education for Scotland Professor Emma Watson said:

"These excellent results demonstrate that doctors are attracted to working and living in Scotland. However, we must continue to support the wellbeing of staff who deliver care in our health system as well as their thriving careers. “We would strongly encourage school leavers and people looking to change jobs to consider careers in medicine, nursing and other health and care professions in Scotland."

Background

Link to NHS Education for Scotland data: https://www.careers.nhs.scot/explore-careers/