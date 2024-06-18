Record residential rehabilitation placements

More than 900 placements approved.

A total of 938 residential rehabilitation placements were approved between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024 to support people to attain an alcohol or drug-free lifestyle

The Scottish Government is making £100 million available over this parliamentary term to increase access to residential rehabilitation for problematic drug or alcohol use. Latest statistics from Public Health Scotland (PHS) show the number of placements given the go ahead for public funding last year was up 126 on the previous year. The first three months of 2024 represented the highest number of quarterly approved placements since records began.

Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Christina McKelvie said:

“These Public Health Scotland statistics indicate welcome progress - we are firmly on track to meet our commitment to giving 1,000 people access to public funding for residential rehabilitation each year by 2026. We do, however, recognise the scale of the challenge we continue to face and are determined to do more by expanding on good practice and addressing gaps in pathways in collaboration with Healthcare Improvement Scotland. “My focus is on taking action to save and improve lives now as part of our £250 million National Mission. We’ve already reinforced our human rights-based approach where problematic drug use is treated as a health, not a criminal matter. We are prioritising getting people into the treatment and recovery that is right for them, at the right place at the right time. “We are determined that every penny of the £100m we are investing to expand residential rehabilitation will make a difference to those who are suited to this form of treatment.”

Background

Interim monitoring report on statutory-funded residential rehabilitation placements 18 June 2024 - Interim monitoring report on statutory-funded residential rehabilitation placements – Publications – Public Health Scotland

Funding for Alcohol and Drug Partnerships rose to a record £112 million in 2023-24. A £5 million uplift in funding is allocated each year to be spent on residential rehabilitation.