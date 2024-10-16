Recruitment of Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland invites applications for the appointment of a new Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner.

Further details about the role of Commissioner, including terms of appointment and an application pack are available for download at:

https://apply-for-public-appointment.service.gov.uk/roles/8403

Alternatively, an application pack or alternative formats can be requested by email to NIVC2024@nio.gov.uk.

Applications should be submitted via the ‘Apply Online’ function on the Cabinet Office Website where possible: http://publicappointments.cabinetoffice.gov.uk/

The closing date for applications is 1 November 2024 at 4pm. Late or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Equality of Opportunity

We welcome applications from all suitably experienced individuals regardless of ethnicity, religion or belief, political opinion, gender, sexual orientation, age, and disability.