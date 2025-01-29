Reducing the risk of reoffending

Funding to support individuals released from prison following short-term sentences.

A new approach will increase the support and help provided to people leaving prison following a short-term sentence from six to twelve months for those who need it most and will include men released from remand.

Building on the strengths of current services, the national service will help people leaving prison reintegrate with their community and rebuild relationships, through mentoring, one-to-one support and guidance on accessing health care, housing and benefits.

This type of support can help reduce the risk of reoffending, contributing to lower crime, while enabling individuals to build better lives for themselves, their families and communities.

Replacing the two existing services ‘Shine’ and ‘New Routes’ for men and women serving sentences of four years or less, the national throughcare service will provide consistent support across Scotland, including in rural and island communities. Women released on remand already receive support and the new national service will also extend this to men.

Launched in April this year, the service is backed by £5.3 million for the next three years and will be delivered by a partnership of third sector organisations led by Sacro, a community justice organisation, with oversight by Community Justice Scotland.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance yesterday said:

“It is critical that those serving short sentences and periods of remand are supported when released to make a safe transition back into the community. This reduces the risk of reoffending, resulting in less crime, fewer victims and safer communities. “This new approach, backed by £5.3 million in funding, will allow more people to be supported and for longer, including now those leaving periods of remand, many of whom are not eligible for support at present. “It will also ensure consistent support can be provided across Scotland, including in rural and island communities and create greater efficiencies - with delivery partners able to work collaboratively to share resources, staff time and facilities.”

Annie Mauger-Thompson, Chief Executive of Sacro yesterday said:

“What makes this initiative so powerful is how it has been shaped through collaboration and listening to those with lived experience. We have worked closely with staff, stakeholders, and community partners, to design a service that meets real needs, provides trauma-informed support, and fosters sustainable futures for individuals and communities.”

BACKGROUND

The service, will be provided by a partnership of third sector organisations, led by Sacro, including Access to Industry, Action for Children, Apex Scotland, Barnardo’s, Circle, Families Outside and Turning Point Scotland.