Homeless Link
|Printable version
Reflections on this year’s Leadership Summit
Lucy Horitz, Homeless Link's Senior Learning and Development Manager, shares her insights from this year's Leadership Summit.
Homeless Link’s Leadership Summit offers an opportunity for leaders in the homelessness sector to meet peers, share ideas, hear from inspirational speakers, and learn from others about what is working – and not working – in the sector. It's a chance for leaders to take time out of their busy day jobs, lift their heads above the parapet, and even practise some much-needed self-care.
This was my fifth Homeless Link Leadership Summit (three in my current role with Homeless Link and two previously as CEO of Glass Door) – and most definitely the best. These are my five personal, key take-aways from the two-day event.
It’s tougher than ever for leaders in our sector…
Those who have worked in the homelessness sector for many years may feel that this is something of a cliché. Each fresh challenge has led to the renewed claim that “it’s tougher than ever in the homelessness sector.”
But this time round, it really feels true. The combination of rising rates of homelessness with an ever-dwindling funding pot – and many charities facing a funding cliff edge in less than four months’ time when existing statutory funding ends – has led to understandable concern.
It was a small consolation to hear from some of the CEOs that the support they’ve received from peers via their participation in our Established Leaders programme has been vital to feeling able to stay in their roles.
…which means it’s more important than ever to collaborate…
Sharing resources and functions with other organisations; putting in joint funding bids; and optimising our time through collaboration will all be crucial to the sector in the future.
I was struck by many practical ideas that Emma Haddad, CEO of St Mungo’s, shared in her opening speech.
…and to use technological advancements to work smarter.
Amongst personal reservations around the use of AI, there is also a massive sense of opportunity and potential, with lots of practical examples of how homelessness organisations are already using AI to great effect – in a safe, legally compliant way.
Using AI to remove the admin burden can help free up frontline staff to do what they do best: spending time with clients.
It’s the small things that make a huge difference as leaders.
The inspirational René Carayol’s keynote speech was a highlight for me and for many others. Despite having coached some of the world’s top politicians and business leaders, he was humble and unassuming.
Amongst many words of wisdom, René’s standout message for me was about being a leader who truly cares for people. René described how Nelson Mandela had attended an event in South Africa at which René was present. Nelson made a point of meeting each and every staff member, from the CEO to the cleaner, and asking their name. When Nelson saw them all again later in the day, he remembered every single person’s name. As leaders, truly caring about people is essential.
There is hope…
Despite the realism about the state of housing provision, I definitely came away from the Summit with a renewed sense of hope.
Not least, hearing from Kwajo Tweneboa, a 26-year-old activist who experienced homelessness growing up, about his work campaigning online about the state of social housing. The fact that young people like Kwajo will not stand by and watch their community be let down time and time again offers a glimpse of hope for us all.
As the new government become bedded in and start to turn policies into reality, let’s hope they’re listening to young people like Kwajo.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/reflections-on-this-years-leadership-summit/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link welcomes Home Office 56 day announcement06/12/2024 16:05:00
The Home Office have announced that they are extending the notice period given to refugees to leave accommodation when they are granted status to remain. The extension will be from 28 to 56 days. In a letter to local authorities they have proposed this will be a pilot until July 2025.
Addressing the health inequalities for people experiencing homelessness and disability03/12/2024 11:10:00
In this blog recognising the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (3 December), Debra Hertzberg discusses the importance of understanding and addressing the health inequalities experienced by people facing homelessness, illness and disability.
Understanding the needs of the homelessness workforce in supporting autistic people experiencing homelessness02/12/2024 15:20:00
David Bryceland, Project Officer within Transformation Partners in Health and Care, shares the results from their survey which explored the needs of the homelessness workforce in supporting autistic people experiencing homelessness.
New member: Revolving Doors Housing Trust25/11/2024 09:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Revolving Doors Housing Trust as a new member of Homeless Link!
Home Office confirms that evictions from asylum accommodation will pause when SWEP is activated20/11/2024 15:20:00
From the 18th November 2024, with immediate effect, the Home Office has confirmed that evictions of individuals from asylum accommodation will pause for a period of up to, but no more than, 3 days when Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated by a Local Authority. This is to support local authorities to meet their humanitarian obligation to preserve life in severe weather conditions. There is currently no end date to this renewal of policy.
New member: Fighting Homelessness CIC19/11/2024 15:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Fighting Homelessness CIC as a new member of Homeless Link!
How radical safeguarding can create systemic change for people experiencing homelessness18/11/2024 12:33:00
In this blog, Gill Taylor, Strategic Lead for the Dying Homeless Project and independent Safeguarding Adult Review author, talks about the Radical Safeguarding Toolkit and encourages practitioners to challenge the status quo of harm and discrimination and move towards anti-oppressive practice.
Youth funding opportunity available via The Steel Charitable Trust15/11/2024 09:20:00
The Steel Charitable Trust is a charitable grant-giving trust that makes awards to registered charities throughout the United Kingdom. The Trust has historic links with Luton and the wider county of Bedfordshire, so Trustees take particular interest in applications that benefit these areas.
Building a case for Housing First: Regional Pilots final evaluation report13/11/2024 16:15:00
Last month, the Government published the final evaluation report for its three regional Housing First Pilots. These reports aim to build the evidence base for what works in delivering positive outcomes for people with experience of homelessness and complex needs and provide highly positive findings on the success of Housing First. Homeless Link will use this evidence to support our own asks around the sustainable roll-out of the approach.