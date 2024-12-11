Reflections on this year’s Leadership Summit

Homeless Link’s Leadership Summit offers an opportunity for leaders in the homelessness sector to meet peers, share ideas, hear from inspirational speakers, and learn from others about what is working – and not working – in the sector. It's a chance for leaders to take time out of their busy day jobs, lift their heads above the parapet, and even practise some much-needed self-care.

This was my fifth Homeless Link Leadership Summit (three in my current role with Homeless Link and two previously as CEO of Glass Door) – and most definitely the best. These are my five personal, key take-aways from the two-day event.

It’s tougher than ever for leaders in our sector…

Those who have worked in the homelessness sector for many years may feel that this is something of a cliché. Each fresh challenge has led to the renewed claim that “it’s tougher than ever in the homelessness sector.”

But this time round, it really feels true. The combination of rising rates of homelessness with an ever-dwindling funding pot – and many charities facing a funding cliff edge in less than four months’ time when existing statutory funding ends – has led to understandable concern.

It was a small consolation to hear from some of the CEOs that the support they’ve received from peers via their participation in our Established Leaders programme has been vital to feeling able to stay in their roles.

…which means it’s more important than ever to collaborate…

Sharing resources and functions with other organisations; putting in joint funding bids; and optimising our time through collaboration will all be crucial to the sector in the future.

I was struck by many practical ideas that Emma Haddad, CEO of St Mungo’s, shared in her opening speech.

…and to use technological advancements to work smarter.

Amongst personal reservations around the use of AI, there is also a massive sense of opportunity and potential, with lots of practical examples of how homelessness organisations are already using AI to great effect – in a safe, legally compliant way.

Using AI to remove the admin burden can help free up frontline staff to do what they do best: spending time with clients.

It’s the small things that make a huge difference as leaders.

The inspirational René Carayol’s keynote speech was a highlight for me and for many others. Despite having coached some of the world’s top politicians and business leaders, he was humble and unassuming.

Amongst many words of wisdom, René’s standout message for me was about being a leader who truly cares for people. René described how Nelson Mandela had attended an event in South Africa at which René was present. Nelson made a point of meeting each and every staff member, from the CEO to the cleaner, and asking their name. When Nelson saw them all again later in the day, he remembered every single person’s name. As leaders, truly caring about people is essential.

There is hope…

Despite the realism about the state of housing provision, I definitely came away from the Summit with a renewed sense of hope.

Not least, hearing from Kwajo Tweneboa, a 26-year-old activist who experienced homelessness growing up, about his work campaigning online about the state of social housing. The fact that young people like Kwajo will not stand by and watch their community be let down time and time again offers a glimpse of hope for us all.

As the new government become bedded in and start to turn policies into reality, let’s hope they’re listening to young people like Kwajo.