Reforming Energy Performance Certificates

Changes to help underpin Net Zero journey

Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) are to be revised and updated to give consumers a clearer picture of their home’s energy performance and to link better with the drive to cut emissions from homes and buildings.

Changes proposed today include the introduction of a new rating system which will give clearer information on the fabric energy efficiency of a property; the emissions, efficiency and running costs of its heating system; and the cost of energy to run the home.

The EPC format will also be redesigned to make it easier to understand, and the validity of EPCs will be reduced from ten to five years to ensure consumers have more up-to-date information.

Alasdair Allan, Acting Minister for Climate Action said:

“Energy Performance Certificates are a vital source of information for home and building owners and potential purchasers. By improving the EPC we can give everyone a clearer picture of the actual energy efficiency of a home. “These improvements reflect feedback from external groups including consumer organisations and the Climate Change Committee, as well as from industry, and are in line with changes to EPCs being implemented elsewhere in the UK and in Europe.”

Background

EPC Reform Consultation: Government Response

Subject to Parliamentary approval, the new regulations, new EPC rating system and redesigned certificates are expected to be brought into force during 2026.

Proposed changes include:

a new EPC rating system for domestic buildings, which will give clearer information on the fabric energy efficiency of a property; the emissions, efficiency and running costs of its heating system; and the cost of energy to run the home to standardised conditions;

a new EPC rating system for non-domestic buildings;

a redesigned EPC certificate, based on a first phase of user testing, and to be followed by a second phase prior to regulations coming into force;

reduction of the validity period of EPCs from 10 to five years to ensure consumers have more up-to-date information;

development of a new dynamic EPC user interface to sit alongside the published EPC;

introduction of strengthened operational governance arrangements for EPC assessors and Approved Organisations to enhance quality assurance for consumers;

establishing a new technical infrastructure to replace the current Standard Assessment Procedure (SAP) with the new UK Home Energy Model (HEM) calculation methodology, together with a new EPC Register, where we will share significant parts with the UK Government;

A previous consultation considered proposals to reform EPCs so that they better support Scotland’s journey to net zero.

A technical consultation will follow on the level of EPC lodgement fees to support new, critical technical infrastructure. This will also give stakeholders a further opportunity to contribute to the development of the new regulations.

EPCs in Scotland remain a source of information only, unlike in other parts of the UK where they are linked to minimum energy efficiency standards.