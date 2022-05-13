10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Regional Cabinet Meeting: 12 May 2022
The Prime Minister yesterday hosted a Regional Cabinet meeting in Stoke-on-Trent.
The Prime Minister opened by welcoming Cabinet to Stoke-on-Trent and provided updates on his recent visits to Finland and Sweden to help strengthen our close defence and security partnership with two key allies.
Turning to the issue of Northern Ireland, the Prime Minister said the people of Northern Ireland deserve effective governance to drive growth and investment, and stressed the importance of working to get the executive back up and running. He reiterated that we need to fix the protocol to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
Cabinet then discussed the continued focus on levelling up, saying it is morally, socially and economically the right way forward for the UK. The Prime Minister said the Queen’s Speech and bills including the levelling up and regeneration bill were examples of how the Government is continuing to deliver for the people.
The Levelling Up Secretary pointed to Stoke-on-Trent as an historic world-renowned success for business and innovation, but said there is more to do here and across the UK to better level up education, health and housing.
The Prime Minister reiterated that tackling the global cost of living pressures must be at the forefront of all work to help continue to support people during a difficult financial period.
The Culture Secretary concluded with an update to Cabinet on plans for upcoming major events that will enable people to come together in celebration, including the Queen’s Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regional-cabinet-meeting-12-may-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Prime Minister signs new assurances to bolster European security: 11 May 202213/05/2022 11:43:00
The PM recently (11 May 2022) signed declarations with Sweden and Finland to reinforce their security and fortify northern Europe’s defences, in the face of renewed threats.
Matt Warman to lead review into the future of work13/05/2022 10:15:00
The Prime Minister has asked Matt Warman MP to lead a review into how the government can best support a thriving future UK labour market.
Cabinet visits Staffordshire to set out Queen's Speech benefits12/05/2022 11:20:00
Prime Minister to rally cabinet ministers to deliver on the public’s priorities and bring the benefits of the Queen’s Speech to life at a Cabinet meeting in Stoke-on-Trent.
Queen’s Speech 202210/05/2022 16:20:00
Her Majesty’s most gracious speech to both Houses of Parliament.
Prime Minister hosts Spring Showcase at Downing Street to promote best of British business10/05/2022 13:20:00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday hosted a Spring Showcase at Downing Street.
Prime Minister to give local leaders power to breathe new life into high streets09/05/2022 13:20:00
Prime Minister to bring in landmark reforms to rejuvenate high streets and restore pride in local areas.
PM address at the Brave Ukraine fundraising event: 5 May 202206/05/2022 13:20:00
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday attended a ‘Brave Ukraine’ event in London, which was hosted by the Ukrainian Embassy.