£100,000 to promote local produce.

Scottish food businesses, producers and groups are encouraged to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to promote and champion produce from their local area.

Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Regional Food Fund, launches its fifth round with £100,000 available from the Scottish Government to support regional food activity across Scotland.

Since 2018, the Scottish Government has provided over £770,000 to the fund, which has supported 167 collaborative projects, varying from food and drink tourism trails, festivals, new equipment and regional marketing campaigns.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:

“Food and drink is one of our largest industry sectors, and Scotland’s largest employer with an industry value of over £15 billion. The engagement of regional markets is vital in achieving our industry strategy and growth ambitions for the next ten years. “Scotland has a highly successful and influential food and drink sector and this fund allows us to demonstrate that through the development of creative food and drink projects. These grants allow opportunities to increase the promotion of local produce, the chance for businesses to engage and educate local communities about what is available and showcase some of our most exciting food and drink ventures.”

Euan Armstrong, at Visit Moray Speyside, which was supported by the fund said:

“The Regional Food Fund has contributed to Taste Of Moray Speyside’s overall brand presence by assisting in the development of various events and promotional activities. The feedback from businesses participating in Cocktail Week and Farm To Fork Week has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Lesley Wilkinson of Forth Valley Food and Drink, another recipient, said:

“The Regional Food Fund has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. It enabled us to produce a series of compelling short documentary films that celebrate the rich and diverse food and drink scene of the Forth Valley.”

Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, Fiona Richmond said;

“The Regional Food Fund is now entering its fifth round, a real testament to the importance of this programme. In the past, the fund has helped bring to life food and drink festivals, promotion campaigns for Scottish produce, market weekends, cook schools and many more collaborative opportunities showing the quality of produce and the journey from field to fork. “The Fund encourages collaboration within regions and the supply chain, shining a spotlight on unique food and drink stories and experiences for us all to enjoy. The desire for local produce is strong, and Scotland Food & Drink are proud to continue our support to regional food and drink initiatives.”

Background

Eligible businesses and groups are encouraged to apply for a grant and to work collaboratively with others to continue to engage communities and achieve regional food and drink success.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on 30 August 2024. Application form, application guidance and recipient case studies can be found on the Scotland Food & Drink website.

Application form

More information on the Scotland Food & Drink Regional Food Fund success stories