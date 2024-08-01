Scottish Government
|Printable version
Regional food fund
£100,000 to promote local produce.
Scottish food businesses, producers and groups are encouraged to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to promote and champion produce from their local area.
Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Regional Food Fund, launches its fifth round with £100,000 available from the Scottish Government to support regional food activity across Scotland.
Since 2018, the Scottish Government has provided over £770,000 to the fund, which has supported 167 collaborative projects, varying from food and drink tourism trails, festivals, new equipment and regional marketing campaigns.
Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said:
“Food and drink is one of our largest industry sectors, and Scotland’s largest employer with an industry value of over £15 billion. The engagement of regional markets is vital in achieving our industry strategy and growth ambitions for the next ten years.
“Scotland has a highly successful and influential food and drink sector and this fund allows us to demonstrate that through the development of creative food and drink projects. These grants allow opportunities to increase the promotion of local produce, the chance for businesses to engage and educate local communities about what is available and showcase some of our most exciting food and drink ventures.”
Euan Armstrong, at Visit Moray Speyside, which was supported by the fund said:
“The Regional Food Fund has contributed to Taste Of Moray Speyside’s overall brand presence by assisting in the development of various events and promotional activities. The feedback from businesses participating in Cocktail Week and Farm To Fork Week has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Lesley Wilkinson of Forth Valley Food and Drink, another recipient, said:
“The Regional Food Fund has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life. It enabled us to produce a series of compelling short documentary films that celebrate the rich and diverse food and drink scene of the Forth Valley.”
Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, Fiona Richmond said;
“The Regional Food Fund is now entering its fifth round, a real testament to the importance of this programme. In the past, the fund has helped bring to life food and drink festivals, promotion campaigns for Scottish produce, market weekends, cook schools and many more collaborative opportunities showing the quality of produce and the journey from field to fork.
“The Fund encourages collaboration within regions and the supply chain, shining a spotlight on unique food and drink stories and experiences for us all to enjoy. The desire for local produce is strong, and Scotland Food & Drink are proud to continue our support to regional food and drink initiatives.”
Background
Eligible businesses and groups are encouraged to apply for a grant and to work collaboratively with others to continue to engage communities and achieve regional food and drink success.
The closing date for applications is 5pm on 30 August 2024. Application form, application guidance and recipient case studies can be found on the Scotland Food & Drink website.
More information on the Scotland Food & Drink Regional Food Fund success stories
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/regional-food-and-drink-fund/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
National roll-out of digital evidence sharing technology01/08/2024 15:05:00
Benefits for victims, police, prosecutors, defence lawyers and courts.
Market research of existing Civic Technologies for participation01/08/2024 13:05:00
Technologies to support citizen deliberation and participation form a growing market. This work has been commissioned to support the development of new technologies aimed at enhancing and scaling the use of the Scottish Government's Participation Framework for data governance.
Establishing global business connections01/08/2024 10:05:00
Techscaler companies to gain international experience.
Victim Surcharge Fund reopens31/07/2024 16:15:00
Fifth round of applications for victims’ organisations.
Monthly GDP Estimates for May31/07/2024 12:20:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Harnessing start-up solutions to improve lives30/07/2024 15:05:00
CivTech Round 10 launched to drive public sector innovation.
XL Bully dog safeguards to come into force30/07/2024 13:05:00
XL Bully owners have until midnight Wednesday 31 July to apply for an exemption certificate ahead of new laws coming into force.
Fairer Workplaces Fund30/07/2024 10:05:00
A fund to help businesses, charities and other organisations adopt fair work practices has opened for applications.
HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland: annual report 2023-202429/07/2024 15:05:00
Annual report to The Scottish Ministers, written by Professor Gordon Findlater, His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.