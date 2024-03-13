Legal duty to submit entries before 1 April 2024.

Owners or long-term tenants of land or property may need to submit an entry to a new register designed to provide clarity over who controls land in Scotland.

Launched on 1 April 2022, the Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land (RCI) exists to improve transparency about those who ultimately make decisions about the management or use of land, even if they are not necessarily registered as the owner.

Individuals and organisations are being urged to check if they are legally required to submit to the register before the deadline of 1 April 2024, after which point they could risk being fined up to £5,000.

Registers of Scotland maintains the RCI and provides guidance and support on who needs to apply and how to do so.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon said:

“Who owns and controls Scotland’s land and property matters, which is why we launched the Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land in April 2022.

“The Register was designed to provide greater transparency over who has control over decision making in relation to land and property and the two-year transitional period to make an entry is now coming to an end.

“Non-compliance will become a criminal offence as of 1 April 2024 which means those in scope who should be on the Register but have not met the deadline could risk a fine of up to £5000.

“The regulations are not intended to capture those who own their own home where there is no one with significant influence or control over them.

“I urge everyone who may be unsure, to go to the Registers of Scotland website and make use of the extensive guidance on offer.”

Keeper of the Registers of Scotland, Jennifer Henderson, said:

“Registers of Scotland are pleased to be custodians of another register that offers insight into the transparency of land and property ownership nationwide.

"The data within the Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land is already becoming a valuable asset for the people and economy of Scotland."

Background

Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land (RCI) guidance.

Improving transparency was a key aim of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2016, which the RCI does by providing a free to search register of persons with influence or control over land or assets.

The Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land (RCI) was introduced on 1 April 2022, following unanimous cross-party support for the regulations that provided for them. The transitional period before the offence provisions take effect for non-compliance ends on 31 March 2024, after which those in scope could risk a fine of up to £5,000.