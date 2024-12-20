Regulation and licensing of non-surgical cosmetic procedures

Consultation launched on improving safety in the sector.

The public is being asked for their views on how best to further regulate non-surgical cosmetic procedures to improve client safety.

Independent healthcare clinics in Scotland are already regulated by Healthcare Improvement Scotland, but the sector across the UK is not fully regulated.

The number of procedures which pierce and penetrate the skin is increasing and the Scottish Government is considering what requirements can be put in place to reduce the potential for harm from riskier procedures.

The new consultation builds on a previous one in 2020 and puts forward more detailed proposals for what that further regulation could look like.

Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health Jenni Minto said:

“It is distressing to hear of cases where people have suffered as a result of non-surgical cosmetic procedures going wrong.

“The current gaps in regulation means that anyone can perform most of these procedures without the need for any formal training or qualifications and this consultation aims to gather a wide range of views on how best to address this.

“We want to make sure procedures are carried out by appropriately qualified and skilled practitioners so that clients have peace of mind. We are aware of the potential impact on businesses and we are working with a range of stakeholders to make sure we get those details right.

“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that robust and proportionate regulation is introduced to ensure that people who choose to have these procedures, can do so with the confidence they will be safe so please let us know your views.”

Chair of the Joint Council for Cosmetic Practitioners, Professor David Sines CBE said:

“I warmly welcome the Scottish Government’s decision to consult on this new, proposed scheme of regulation and licensing.

“In my opinion the proposals included in this consultation document will dramatically improve consumer safety and reduce the risk of injury and harm arising from improperly performed cosmetic treatments. Nothing is more important than public protection and patient safety.

“I would urge everybody to support this move towards sensible and proportionate regulation in this important sector.”

Background

https://consult.gov.scot/healthcare-quality-and-improvement/regulation-of-non-surgical-cosmetic-procedures/