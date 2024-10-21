Charity Commission
Regulator announces inquiry into Leicester disability charity
The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities for England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Leicestershire Centre for Integrated Living Limited.
The charity supports disabled people by promoting inclusion and accessibility in everyday living.
The charity was already under investigation as part of the Commission’s ‘double defaulters’ class inquiry, after it was identified as persistently late in filing its accounting information.
Upon further engagement with the charity, serious concerns arose regarding its general management and governance. The Commission has therefore escalated its engagement to a separate inquiry to investigate:
- The extent to which the charity’s trustees are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance and management of their charity.
- Whether the trustees have adequate financial and strategic oversight of their charity, including the management and supervision of staff.
- Whether the charity is being managed in accordance with its governing document and operating for the public benefit.
- The trustees’ compliance with their legal obligations for the content, preparation and filing of the charity’s accounts and other information or returns.
The scope of the inquiry may be varied if new evidence comes to light.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society.
This statutory inquiry was opened on 13 September 2024.
On 25 July 2022 the Commission placed the charity into the Double Defaulter Class Inquiry for charities that are in default of their statutory obligations to meet reporting requirements by failing to file their annual documents (annual returns, reports and accounts) for two or more years in the last five years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-announces-inquiry-into-leicester-disability-charity
