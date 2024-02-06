Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator investigates anti-poverty charity
The Charity Commission’s concerns include potential conflicts of interest and related party transactions at Big Help Project.
The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into Big Help Project, a Liverpool-based charity whose activities include providing accommodation to vulnerable adults.
The regulator first engaged with the charity proactively after identifying a significant increase in its reported income. It then identified concerns around trustee decision making, potential unauthorised trustee benefit and unmanaged conflicts of interest.
In order to investigate further, the Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity on 7 December 2023. It will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity, including if:
- conflicts of interests and transactions with connected parties have been adequately identified and managed.
- there has been any unauthorised trustee benefit.
- any misconduct and or mismanagement led to financial losses for the charity.
- the charity has accurately accounted for its funds and assets in line with legal requirements.
The Commission may extend or amend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s usual policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the outcomes.
Notes to Editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
- The Charity Commission opened the statutory inquiry into Big Help Project under section 46 of the Charities Act 2011 on 7 December 2023.
- Guidance on the Charity Commission’s inquiries can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-investigates-anti-poverty-charity
