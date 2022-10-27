Charity Commission
|Printable version
Regulator launches inquiry into British School operating in Egypt
The Charity Commission for England and Wales has launched a statutory inquiry into The British School of Alexandria (1089630).
The charity’s purpose is to provide primary and secondary education, based on the English National Curriculum, to the local community in Alexandria, Egypt.
The British School of Alexandria has previously been the subject of a class inquiry for ‘double defaulters’—charities that have failed to meet their statutory reporting requirements for two or more years in the last five years.
The trustees have failed to comply with an Order of the Commission issued in September 2021 to provide the accounts for the financial years ending 2019 and 2020.
The Commission has now opened an inquiry, which will examine:
- The extent to which the trustees have and are complying with their legal duties in respect of the administration, governance, and management of the charity, with regard to the composition of the trustee board, the management of the charity’s finances, and whether the charity is operating in line with its objects.
- The extent to which any failing or weaknesses in the administration, governance and management of the charity identified during the inquiry were the result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees.
The Commission may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.
It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were.
Reports of previous inquiries are available on GOV.UK.
Notes to editors:
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its purpose is to ensure charity can thrive and inspire trust so that people can improve lives and strengthen society.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulator-launches-inquiry-into-british-school-operating-in-egypt
