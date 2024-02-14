Regulator to investigate Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust over event held at its premises

The Charity Commission has opened an inquiry to investigate serious concerns over the misuse of charity premises.

Today (Wednesday 14th February 2024), the charity regulator for England and Wales has announced a statutory inquiry to investigate the Al-Tawheed Charitable Trust (TUCF). This follows serious concerns raised regarding an event held at its premises.

TUCF was registered in 1994. Its charitable purposes include promoting the Islamic faith, supporting Muslim communities and promoting recreation, sport, social and cultural activities.

The regulator is investigating an event that was held by an external organisation at TUCF’s premises in 2020. The charity’s current trustees, who were not in office at the time, told the Commission the event was a ‘religious remembrance programme’ for Major General Qasem Soleimani, organised by a third party and not the charity itself. At the time of his death, Soleimani held a senior position in Iran’s military, serving as Commander of both the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Qods Force. When the event was held, Soleimani was subject to sanctions imposed by the UK Government. The IRGC is still subject to these sanctions.

Through reviewing video footage provided to the regulator, the Charity Commission is aware that speakers praised Soleimani and could hear anti-Semitic chants being made during the event. The Commission has significant concerns about these matters and will be examining what controls the charity has in place for events and external speakers.

The regulator has exercised its protective powers to prohibit the trustees from allowing the charity’s premises to be used by the third party that organised the 2020 event. The Commission is also using its information gathering powers to compel the trustees to answer questions and provide copy documents.

The inquiry will examine the following regulatory issues:

The management and administration of the charity by its trustees.

The oversight and control by the charity’s trustees of the use of the charity’s properties by third parties.

The charity’s relationships with partners.

The regulator may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing the issues examined, any action taken, and the inquiry’s outcomes.

