Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC): all schools in Wales open to all pupils

The Welsh Government's investment in its education buildings has paid dividend, with no further cases of RAAC having been identified in Wales and all schools now open for all pupils, the Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, yesterday said.

In comparison to other countries in the UK that have carried out detailed surveys of their school estate, Wales has a lot fewer instances of RAAC in schools. Only five schools in Wales have identified as containing RAAC, compared to 231 in England and 39 in Scotland. The five schools in Wales have reopened to all pupils.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles yesterday said:

Over the past nine years, we have introduced an extensive programme for the refurbishment and building of new schools and colleges, upgrading and replacing those which are most in need of replacement for safety and quality reasons. The fact that so few cases of RAAC have been identified in our schools, only five in Wales in comparison to over 270 elsewhere in the UK, is testament to this Welsh Government's investment in our learning centres.

The Welsh Government has increased the level of capital funding available through the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme to £850m for the period 2022 to 2023 and 2024 to 2025 representing an increase of 25% when compared to the 2021 to 2022 baseline. To date more than £2.35 billion has been targeted towards new-build and major refurbishment projects.

Of the 1,463 state-maintained schools in Wales, more than 170 schools benefitted from this investment under the first wave of investment and 200 schools and colleges are benefiting from the current wave. This, together with the fact that the Welsh Government has invested £203m in capital maintenance over the last 4 years means that local authorities and further education institutions in Wales have been able to address key aspects of maintenance to their schools and colleges.

Jeremy Miles added: