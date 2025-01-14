National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
Rental reforms will make access to housing harder
As the Renters' Rights Bill reaches the next stage of the legislative process in the House of Commons, a range of organisations across the private rental market have issued a joint letter expressing their concerns as regards the Government’s proposal to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’.
In the view of many of these groups some elements of the bill would harm the interests of landlords and tenants alike, reducing access to private rented accommodation for some groups.
The letter setting out this position has been sent to the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG), and observes how the proposed change – coming hand in hand with the freezing of housing benefit rates – could hit those with poor credit histories, who may be unable to prove they can sustain a tenancy.
Aside from the NRLA, organisations which have signed the letter include the British Property Federation, Propertymark, Goodlord, and Leaders Romans Group.
Speaking ahead of the next stage of the Renters’ Rights Bill’s passage through the House of Commons, a coalition of organisations representing landlords, letting agents and build to rent providers said:
“We accept that Section 21 repossessions are ending, and support measures to ensure every rental property is of a decent quality. However, the Government’s proposed changes risk making access to rented housing harder for the very people we want to support.
“Limiting rent in advance, combined with frozen housing benefit rates and not enough rental housing will make it all but impossible for those with poor or no credit histories in the UK to prove their ability to sustain tenancies. This includes international students, workers from overseas and those employed on a short-term or variable basis with an income that fluctuates.
“Cutting off any assurance landlords might seek when renting to those who cannot easily prove their ability to afford a tenancy is neither practical nor responsible. Those who will suffer are those most likely to struggle to pass affordability checks.”
Those signing the statement are:
- National Residential Landlords Association
- British Property Federation
- Goodlord
- Leaders Romans Group
- Propertymark
Notes:
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
- The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) is the UK's largest membership organisation for private residential landlords in England and Wales.
- The British Property Federation (BPF) is the membership organization representing companies involved in property ownership and investment.
- Leaders Romans Group is one of the UK’s largest property services groups.
- Goodlord provides end-to-end lettings software for 1,500+ letting agencies and their customers.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/rental-reforms-will-make-access-to-housing-harder
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Paying compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords13/01/2025 14:15:00
Plans that would see landlords in Wales have to pay compensation to tenants who have been served with an eviction notice have been branded absurd by the NRLA.
Compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords13/01/2025 10:10:00
The NRLA has provided its response to the Welsh Government accepting a number of recent recommendations made by the Senedd’s Housing & Local Government Select Committee on the future of the Welsh PRS.
NRLA responds to Renters' Rights Bill amendments09/01/2025 11:15:00
Following the publication of amendments to the Renters’ Rights Bill proposed by the Government, the NRLA has issued its response to the news that the Government seeks to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’ from tenants.
NRLA announces new partnership with Homebox09/12/2024 11:20:00
The NRLA has confirmed that it has agreed a new partnership with Homebox, the leading free utility management service that provides essential assistance to landlords and agents during the time-consuming transition period between tenancies.
Rented housing database needs to deliver meaningful results warn landlords02/12/2024 11:15:00
Plans for a database of private rented properties risk providing little help to tenants unless it includes meaningful information.
Cross-industry group warns Housing Minister on Renters' Rights Bill implementation "cliff edge"25/11/2024 11:33:00
The NRLA, along with a range of other organisations representing the private rented sector including build-to-rent, institutional investors, and letting agents, has issued a letter seeking ‘urgent clarification’ from Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook MP on how the Government plans to implement the Renters’ Rights Bill.
Cross-industry group warns Housing Minister on Renters' Rights Bill implementation "cliff edge"25/11/2024 11:10:00
The NRLA, along with a range of other organisations representing the private rented sector including build-to-rent, institutional investors, and letting agents, has issued a letter seeking ‘urgent clarification’ from Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook MP on how the Government plans to implement the Renters’ Rights Bill.
Tenants bear brunt of housing crisis as budget undermines choice18/11/2024 10:20:00
Tenants will continue to struggle to find the housing they need, as new data reveals the chronic shortage of homes to rent to meet demand.