Rental reforms will make access to housing harder

As the Renters' Rights Bill reaches the next stage of the legislative process in the House of Commons, a range of organisations across the private rental market have issued a joint letter expressing their concerns as regards the Government’s proposal to restrict the amount of rent landlords can request ‘up front’.

In the view of many of these groups some elements of the bill would harm the interests of landlords and tenants alike, reducing access to private rented accommodation for some groups.

The letter setting out this position has been sent to the Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG), and observes how the proposed change – coming hand in hand with the freezing of housing benefit rates – could hit those with poor credit histories, who may be unable to prove they can sustain a tenancy.

Aside from the NRLA, organisations which have signed the letter include the British Property Federation, Propertymark, Goodlord, and Leaders Romans Group.

Speaking ahead of the next stage of the Renters’ Rights Bill’s passage through the House of Commons, a coalition of organisations representing landlords, letting agents and build to rent providers said:

“We accept that Section 21 repossessions are ending, and support measures to ensure every rental property is of a decent quality. However, the Government’s proposed changes risk making access to rented housing harder for the very people we want to support. “Limiting rent in advance, combined with frozen housing benefit rates and not enough rental housing will make it all but impossible for those with poor or no credit histories in the UK to prove their ability to sustain tenancies. This includes international students, workers from overseas and those employed on a short-term or variable basis with an income that fluctuates. “Cutting off any assurance landlords might seek when renting to those who cannot easily prove their ability to afford a tenancy is neither practical nor responsible. Those who will suffer are those most likely to struggle to pass affordability checks.”

Those signing the statement are:

National Residential Landlords Association

British Property Federation

Goodlord

Leaders Romans Group

Propertymark

