Report highlights charity’s impact on deprived communities

A new report published by education charity NCFE has shown how it is supporting some of the most deprived areas of the country.

The Social Impact Report 2024 showcases the ways the organisation's technical and vocational qualifications and investments are making a difference, with more than 60% of the training providers it works with situated in the five most deprived areas in England.

Data also shows that over one fifth of enrolments on NCFE qualifications in the academic year 2022-23 were taught in the country’s most deprived areas, bringing to life the awarding organisation’s key role in supporting social mobility.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive at NCFE, said:

“NCFE is the most historic technical and vocational awarding organisation in the UK having been established since 1848. Whilst much has changed since then, we’re still a charity centred on our purpose of promoting and advancing learning and helping to create a fairer, more inclusive society. "The Social Impact Report 2024 is an opportunity to review our performance since the last report and has become an important milestone in understanding the impact that we make and driving our mission. As an education charity, we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards in terms of how our resources make a positive difference for learners and our customers. We reinvest our profits into developing exceptional qualifications and supporting initiatives that deliver greater impact for our beneficiaries. "Filled with data, powerful stories, and partnerships that are helping to shape the education system of the future, the Social Impact Report is a moment for everyone involved to reflect on the successes but also identify areas to keep improving and driving forward opportunities for our learners.”

NCFE registered more than 450,000 learners in the academic year 2023/24 and operates across 21 countries. As detailed in the report, almost 9 in 10 of its providers (89%) agree that the awarding organisation’s learners are well-prepared for further learning, with 84% saying they have good employment opportunities.

As part of its charitable purpose, NCFE created the Social Impact Fund, inviting its colleagues to apply for funding to support a worthy cause of their choice. To be eligible, the initiative must promote and advance learning, including supporting disadvantaged learners or improving literacy, numeracy, digital skills, essential skills and sustainability.

Newbiggin Boxing Club helps children and young adults from underserved backgrounds who tend to underperform in educational settings. The club, with the help, guidance and direction of their coaches, supports its members holistically, producing well-rounded individuals, which is subsequently reflected in better attendance at school, more focus during lessons, and better grades.

The Social Impact Fund was used to update, refresh and expand the club’s boxing equipment, enabling more children to attend without additional expense to their families. One direct beneficiary, Dre, is autistic and has been diagnosed with ADHD. He could be reclusive and very socially awkward, and his confidence and fitness were at an all-time low. After joining the boxing club Dre's outlook has been transformed.

Davy Orr, Dre’s father, said:

“I can honestly say the change in Dre is nothing short of amazing. He rarely spends any time in his room anymore and socially there is almost no awkwardness. “This is not only because of the boxing skills he has developed, but also down to the opening of the cafe; he always wants to be there earlier to see his friends, have a chat and a drink, or even a game of pool before boxing starts. It has given him a new sense of self-worth and we have the son we always knew we had right in front of our eyes.”

To learn more about NCFE’s impact and download the full report, visit NCFE's Social Impact Report 2024 homepage.