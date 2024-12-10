Research and innovation awards launched

The search is under way for the best researchers and innovators in our region with the launch of the North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards 2025.

The annual awards honour those individuals and organisations that have made the greatest impact in the development and delivery of innovation and research in Cheshire, Merseyside, Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The awards are hosted by Health Innovation North West Coast (formerly the Innovation Agency), the NIHR Applied Research Collaboration North West Coast (ARC NWC), NHS Cheshire and Merseyside and NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board.

And this year there are three new categories. They are:

Capacity Building in Research Award

Industry Collaboration – Primary Care Award

Industry Collaboration – Secondary Care Award

The Capacity Building in Research Award, sponsored by ARC NWC, rewards work that builds capacity for individuals or organisations to conduct high-quality research.

The two Industry Collaboration awards, sponsored by Health Innovation North West Coast, highlight outstanding collaborations between the NHS and industry in the primary and secondary sectors.

You can read more about the awards categories on the NWC Research and Innovation Awards website: https://www.nwcawards.co.uk/.

Dr Phil Jennings, Chief Executive of Health Innovation North West Coast, yesterday said:

“Our role as an organisation is to drive the adoption of health and care innovations that improve people’s lives. “The awards are a reminder that our region is home to an abundance of talent and creativity in research and innovation. “The three new awards are proof that research and innovation are playing an ever greater role in delivering better care for patients.”

Professor Mark Gabbay, Director of ARC NWC and Professor of General Practice at the University of Liverpool, yesterday said:

“The North West Coast Research and Innovation Awards celebrate the incredible achievements of individuals and teams working to improve health and care through research and innovation. “The new Capacity Building in Research Award is a fantastic opportunity to recognise initiatives that have strengthened the ability of individuals, organisations, and regions to conduct and sustain high-quality research. “Building research capacity is key to fostering innovation, addressing health inequalities, and improving outcomes for patients and the public, and I look forward to seeing the inspiring examples that this award will highlight.”

There are 10 awards, and submissions are invited from NHS organisations, industry, universities, local authorities, third sector organisations and other health and care partners.

The full list of award categories and supporting organisations is:

Research Student of the Year Award (ARC NWC)

Ruth Young Award for Research Implementation (ARC NWC)

Outstanding Contribution to Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement Award (ARC NWC)

Capacity Building in Research Award (ARC NWC)

Patient Safety and Care Improvement Award (Health Innovation North West Coast)

Innovation in Workforce Culture Award (Health Innovation North West Coast)

Industry Collaboration – Primary Care Award (Health Innovation North West Coast)

Industry Collaboration – Secondary Care Award (Health Innovation North West Coast)

Tackling Health Inequalities Award (NHS Cheshire and Merseyside)

2025 Sustainability Award (NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board)

Submissions should be made through the www.nwcawards.co.uk website. The deadline for submissions is 31 January 2025.

The winners will be announced on 10 April 2025 at a ceremony at The Spine in Liverpool, home of the Royal College of Physicians.

You can see the winners of the 2023 awards here.