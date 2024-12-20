Homeless Link is proud to join forces with Inside Housing, launching the Reset Homelessness campaign, which calls for a systemic review of homelessness funding in England, ahead of the Labour government’s first Spending Review in spring.

As part of this, Inside Housing will be reporting on the funding crisis, and how it is impacting service providers and the homeless people they work with. As part of this new initiative, we have launched a series of five pieces of insight ahead of the holiday season, the part of the year when the homeless crisis is anticipated to get worse for many people.

The articles published so far include:

Reset Homelessness: ‘The system cannot continue as it is’

Inside Housing and Homeless Link’s new campaign, Reset Homelessness, calls for a systemic review of homelessness funding in England. But how has spending on the homelessness crisis gone so wrong? Jess McCabe reports

Reset Homelessness: Breaking the cycle to deliver a homelessness system that works for all

Homeless Link's Head of Policy Sophie Boobis emphasises why fundamental reform of the way the homelessness system is funded is essential to create a better and more just society. She explains how the emphasis could be changed from crisis management to prevention.

Homeless, vulnerable, but not a priority

As local authorities struggle with the mounting numbers of people turning to them for homelessness help, many are being deemed ‘not priority need’, and left to fend for themselves. Katharine Swindells investigates.

The doctor-turned-campaigner for homeless children

Last year, the Shared Health Foundation’s campaign led to the government changing its guidance on providing cots in temporary accommodation. Katharine Swindells speaks to chief executive Dr Laura Neilson about the next stage in the mission

A night shelter for trans people struggles to find funding

Jess McCabe reports from The Outside Project’s new transgender-specific emergency accommodation, as it prepares to open its doors. Why is this accommodation needed, and what has the organisation learned from almost a decade of running LGBTQ+ homelessness services?

How many toddlers and babies are living in temporary accommodation in the UK?

Inside Housing’s latest quarterly update to its live data dashboard reveals the numbers of households with children aged under five living in temporary accommodation and B&Bs.

This joint campaign will continue in the run up to the Comprehensive Spending Review. If you have a relevant story to tell contact Homeless Link.