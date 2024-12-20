Homeless Link
|Printable version
Reset Homelessness
Homeless Link is proud to join forces with Inside Housing, launching the Reset Homelessness campaign, which calls for a systemic review of homelessness funding in England, ahead of the Labour government’s first Spending Review in spring.
As part of this, Inside Housing will be reporting on the funding crisis, and how it is impacting service providers and the homeless people they work with. As part of this new initiative, we have launched a series of five pieces of insight ahead of the holiday season, the part of the year when the homeless crisis is anticipated to get worse for many people.
The articles published so far include:
Reset Homelessness: ‘The system cannot continue as it is’
Inside Housing and Homeless Link’s new campaign, Reset Homelessness, calls for a systemic review of homelessness funding in England. But how has spending on the homelessness crisis gone so wrong? Jess McCabe reports
Reset Homelessness: Breaking the cycle to deliver a homelessness system that works for all
Homeless Link's Head of Policy Sophie Boobis emphasises why fundamental reform of the way the homelessness system is funded is essential to create a better and more just society. She explains how the emphasis could be changed from crisis management to prevention.
Homeless, vulnerable, but not a priority
As local authorities struggle with the mounting numbers of people turning to them for homelessness help, many are being deemed ‘not priority need’, and left to fend for themselves. Katharine Swindells investigates.
The doctor-turned-campaigner for homeless children
Last year, the Shared Health Foundation’s campaign led to the government changing its guidance on providing cots in temporary accommodation. Katharine Swindells speaks to chief executive Dr Laura Neilson about the next stage in the mission
A night shelter for trans people struggles to find funding
Jess McCabe reports from The Outside Project’s new transgender-specific emergency accommodation, as it prepares to open its doors. Why is this accommodation needed, and what has the organisation learned from almost a decade of running LGBTQ+ homelessness services?
How many toddlers and babies are living in temporary accommodation in the UK?
Inside Housing’s latest quarterly update to its live data dashboard reveals the numbers of households with children aged under five living in temporary accommodation and B&Bs.
This joint campaign will continue in the run up to the Comprehensive Spending Review. If you have a relevant story to tell contact Homeless Link.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/reset-homelessness/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link responds to homelessness funding announcement20/12/2024 12:15:00
On 18 December 2024, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government announced the 2025/26 funding allocations for local authorities on homelessness.
Funding available via Help the Homeless12/12/2024 09:20:00
Help the Homeless are offering small Capital grants of up to £5,000 for organisations with a turnover of less than £500,000.
Reflections on this year’s Leadership Summit11/12/2024 14:10:00
Lucy Horitz, Homeless Link's Senior Learning and Development Manager, shares her insights from this year's Leadership Summit.
Homeless Link welcomes Home Office 56 day announcement06/12/2024 16:05:00
The Home Office have announced that they are extending the notice period given to refugees to leave accommodation when they are granted status to remain. The extension will be from 28 to 56 days. In a letter to local authorities they have proposed this will be a pilot until July 2025.
Addressing the health inequalities for people experiencing homelessness and disability03/12/2024 11:10:00
In this blog recognising the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (3 December), Debra Hertzberg discusses the importance of understanding and addressing the health inequalities experienced by people facing homelessness, illness and disability.
Understanding the needs of the homelessness workforce in supporting autistic people experiencing homelessness02/12/2024 15:20:00
David Bryceland, Project Officer within Transformation Partners in Health and Care, shares the results from their survey which explored the needs of the homelessness workforce in supporting autistic people experiencing homelessness.
New member: Revolving Doors Housing Trust25/11/2024 09:20:00
We're delighted to welcome Revolving Doors Housing Trust as a new member of Homeless Link!
Home Office confirms that evictions from asylum accommodation will pause when SWEP is activated20/11/2024 15:20:00
From the 18th November 2024, with immediate effect, the Home Office has confirmed that evictions of individuals from asylum accommodation will pause for a period of up to, but no more than, 3 days when Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated by a Local Authority. This is to support local authorities to meet their humanitarian obligation to preserve life in severe weather conditions. There is currently no end date to this renewal of policy.