Responding to bullying in schools

New guidance focuses on ‘prevention, response and inclusivity’.

New guidance to support schools and organisations working with children and young people to develop comprehensive anti-bullying policies and improve behaviour and relationships has been published.

‘Respect for all’ includes updates for staff on how to deal with specific incidents of bullying, including online bullying. The guidance sets out that online bullying should be seen as related to where the bullying occurs, rather than as a different behaviour type – and that online bullying must be responded to with the same level of seriousness as any other form of bullying. It also highlights the responsibility of schools and organisations to support the wellbeing of children and young people, even when there is not a responsibility to investigate the incident itself.

The definition of bullying on which the guidance is focused has also been strengthened following feedback from children and young people, parents and practitioners. This has a renewed focus on the emotional, social and physical impacts caused by bullying, recognising that not all bullying is an intentional act and that it does not need to be repeated for it to have an impact.

The guidance has been published as Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth visited Cowie Primary School, in Stirling, to learn more about its inclusive approach to tackling bullying during Anti-Bullying Week 2024. All local authorities, schools and organisations that work with children and young people will now be tasked with developing and implementing anti-bullying policies in line with Respect for All.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

"Bullying of any kind is never acceptable and can have a lasting impact on a child or young person's life. It is vital that incidents of bullying, both online and offline, are addressed promptly and robustly.

“The Scottish Government has worked with schools, organisations and local authorities to introduce a range of measures over the last year to improve behaviour and relationships in schools. I am pleased to build on this work with the launch of Respect for All, which focuses on prevention, response and inclusivity. It reflects the pressures facing young people, including the increase in social media use, and we expect all stakeholders in Scotland delivering services for children and young people to develop and implement an anti-bullying policy in line with the new guidance.”

Lorraine Glass, Director of respectme, said:

"respectme welcomes the publication of this vital guidance, perfectly timed to coincide with Anti-Bullying Week 2024. We look forward to working with colleagues across Scotland to further embed the policy and practice necessary for the safety and wellbeing of all children and young people.

“This week, over 700 schools from every Scottish local authority area have engaged with our annual campaign on what ‘respect’ means to them. It’s been a phenomenal response and a testament to the commitment and energy of teachers, parents and youth workers to bring safety and happiness to young lives."

Background

Respect for All has been developed in conjunction with Scotland’s national anti-bullying service, respectme, local authorities, teaching unions, children’s organisations and a parents’ representative.

In 2024-25, the Scottish Government has provided £298,480 to respectme, to provide advice and resources to schools, parents and carers to support and educate young people on the impact of bullying.