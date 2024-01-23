Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Response from APCC chair to NPCC police integrity screening data
Chair of the APCC, Donna Jones responds to a publication of NPCC police integrity screening data
"This is a vital exercise in providing the public with the assurance they need on the quality and integrity of our police. We know all too well of the horror stories, but the very low numbers identified for further investigation among the 307,452 police and wider staff workforce shows that we can have confidence in them and the vetting processes that are in place.
“Where individuals of concern have been identified, PCCs will hold their force Chiefs to account locally to ensure that they are dealt with appropriately and swiftly. PCCs also support Chief Constables’ call for a permanent and ongoing system for the monitoring of police and staff and will work with policing partners and government to identify and implement the most effective solution as quickly as possible."
NB: Donna Jones is PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/response-from-apcc-chair-to-npcc-police-integrity-screening-data/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
APCC chair comments on the post office scandal11/01/2024 10:20:00
Yesterday, senior police leader and Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Donna Jones, has welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of a new bill to exonerate and compensate victims of the Post Office scandal.
ONS stats reveal a rise in drug-related deaths21/12/2023 09:15:00
APCC Joint Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads and Police and Crime Commissioners, David Sidwick and Joy Allen responds to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures reporting a rise in drug-related deaths for 2022
APCC Response to Deaths Being Linked to Street Drugs Stronger Than Heroin18/12/2023 16:25:00
APCC recently (15 December 2023) responded to deaths being linked to street drugs stronger than heroin.
APCC response to deaths being linked to street drugs stronger than heroin15/12/2023 16:10:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Dorset PCC David Sidwick and Durham PCC Joy Allen, responded to data from the National Crime Agency showing that 54 deaths have been linked to synthetic opioids since June 2023
Joint APCC leads have responded to a new Government Strategy to tackle Serious and Organised Crime15/12/2023 11:20:00
The Government has launched a new Serious Organised Crime strategy to reflect the current threats and its priorities for reducing crime.
APCC leads responds to the independent review on taser disproportionality published yesterday14/12/2023 09:15:00
Alison Lowe, APCC Joint Lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights and West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime responds to the independent review on taser disproportionality
The APCC welcomes the government response to the fire reform white paper and consultation13/12/2023 15:20:00
In 2022, the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners (APCC) submitted its views to government on how best to reform our fire and rescue services in England.
APCC Leads Comment on The Home Office Led Drive to Reduce Homicides Associated With The Night-Time Economy12/12/2023 10:20:00
Following research commissioned by the Home Office, which demonstrated that the largest cluster of homicide victims between April 2019 and March 2022 was males aged over 25 killed in a public space, the Home Office has decided to launch an initiative aimed at reducing homicides in this cluster.