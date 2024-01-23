Response from APCC chair to NPCC police integrity screening data

Chair of the APCC, Donna Jones responds to a publication of NPCC police integrity screening data

"This is a vital exercise in providing the public with the assurance they need on the quality and integrity of our police. We know all too well of the horror stories, but the very low numbers identified for further investigation among the 307,452 police and wider staff workforce shows that we can have confidence in them and the vetting processes that are in place.

“Where individuals of concern have been identified, PCCs will hold their force Chiefs to account locally to ensure that they are dealt with appropriately and swiftly. PCCs also support Chief Constables’ call for a permanent and ongoing system for the monitoring of police and staff and will work with policing partners and government to identify and implement the most effective solution as quickly as possible."

NB: Donna Jones is PCC for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

NPCC police integrity screening data