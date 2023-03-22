Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Response to Baroness Casey report
APCC Chair Marc Jones said: “This report makes for difficult and distressing reading and will undoubtably shake the very foundations of the public’s trust and confidence in policing across the board.
"As the public’s representatives to policing we will not shy away from the hard truths in this significant report. It is time to shine a light on the darkest corners of unacceptable culture and practices within policing and other public service areas too. We will be reviewing it in detail and will work with our national partners to ensure any broader recommendations are acted on.
“The need for strong and effective public oversight and governance for policing across the whole of the UK has never been greater. Our priority as Police and Crime Commissioners is to hold Chief Constables accountable on behalf of the public, to see trust and confidence in policing restored and retained. We will not falter in our determination to see them root out misogynistic, homophobic, and racist behaviour at the earliest opportunity.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/response-to-baroness-casey-report/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Vawg leads respond to first data on police performance15/03/2023 14:15:00
APCC Joint Leads for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), Donna Jones and Sophie Linden respond to first data on police performance
Changes to national forensic contracts10/03/2023 09:15:00
The NPCC has revealed upcoming changes to the way policing manages forensic science contracts and other commercial functions across England and Wales following a joint review.
Responce to nitrous oxide review08/03/2023 16:15:00
On 6 March 2023 the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) published its harms assessment report on nitrous oxide following calls for the Home Secretary and PCCs to review the harms associated with the drug.
Celebrating our female leaders this International Women's Day08/03/2023 13:10:00
On International Women’s Day this Wednesday 8 March, we are shining a light on some of our inspirational female leaders and the vital work they do locally and in their capacity as national portfolio leads.
Calls for police action to tackle violence against retail staff03/03/2023 11:10:00
A survey conducted by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows an increasing pattern of violence and abuse towards retail workers in the UK, almost double that of pre-pandemic levels, including significant rises in violence and shop theft.
Mental health and policing23/02/2023 16:05:00
The Home Secretary Rt Hon Suella Braverman has today, Thursday 23 February, written to Chief Constables and Police and Crime Commissioners to set out details and timings of work by partners to address mental health demand.
Tougher measures introduced to protect woman and girls21/02/2023 10:20:00
Domestic abusers will face tags and tougher management under new measures to protect women and girls announced by the Home Office yesterday, Monday 20 February.
PCCs meet with Ministers to push forward drugs agenda16/02/2023 13:25:00
With around half of all homicides and acquisitive crimes estimated to be drug-related, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ (APCC) Joint Addiction and Substance Misuse Leads met with ministers to advocate the importance of prevention and explore opportunities to prevent further drug related offending.