Response to Baroness Casey report

APCC Chair Marc Jones said: “This report makes for difficult and distressing reading and will undoubtably shake the very foundations of the public’s trust and confidence in policing across the board.

"As the public’s representatives to policing we will not shy away from the hard truths in this significant report. It is time to shine a light on the darkest corners of unacceptable culture and practices within policing and other public service areas too. We will be reviewing it in detail and will work with our national partners to ensure any broader recommendations are acted on.

“The need for strong and effective public oversight and governance for policing across the whole of the UK has never been greater. Our priority as Police and Crime Commissioners is to hold Chief Constables accountable on behalf of the public, to see trust and confidence in policing restored and retained. We will not falter in our determination to see them root out misogynistic, homophobic, and racist behaviour at the earliest opportunity.”

Baroness Casey Review - London - Metropolitan Police