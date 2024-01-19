Sentencing Council
Response to the Justice Committee recommendations: Public Opinion and Understanding of Sentencing
The Council has responded to recommendations made by the Justice Committee following the Committee’s inquiry into public opinion and understanding of sentencing.
The Council has considered in detail the report and the specific recommendations that relate to our work, and we are committed to doing what we can to address those matters for which we are responsible.
