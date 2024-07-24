Response to the London Stalking Review

IOPC Director General Rachel Watson responds to the publication of the London Victim Commissioner's stalking review

Stalking can have a devastating impact upon the lives of victims. Those who experience this crime need to be able to have confidence to come forward and report it, knowing they will be listened to, and action will be taken.

Working with HMICFRS and the College of Policing, we have spoken with victims and support services to better understand their experiences.

This vital work contributes to our joint response to a super-complaint made by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust on behalf of the National Stalking Consortium about the police response to stalking.

The findings of London Victims’ Commissioner, and our joint report, due to be published in the autumn, offer vital opportunities for policing to listen and make the changes needed.

All those involved in the criminal justice system have a role to play to make sure stalking is always treated seriously and those affected, get the support they deserve. We will continue to work with all forces to make sure this happens.