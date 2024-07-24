Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Response to the London Stalking Review
IOPC Director General Rachel Watson responds to the publication of the London Victim Commissioner's stalking review
Stalking can have a devastating impact upon the lives of victims. Those who experience this crime need to be able to have confidence to come forward and report it, knowing they will be listened to, and action will be taken.
Working with HMICFRS and the College of Policing, we have spoken with victims and support services to better understand their experiences.
This vital work contributes to our joint response to a super-complaint made by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust on behalf of the National Stalking Consortium about the police response to stalking.
The findings of London Victims’ Commissioner, and our joint report, due to be published in the autumn, offer vital opportunities for policing to listen and make the changes needed.
All those involved in the criminal justice system have a role to play to make sure stalking is always treated seriously and those affected, get the support they deserve. We will continue to work with all forces to make sure this happens.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/response-london-stalking-review
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into use of force during arrest in Whitechapel, east London19/07/2024 16:20:00
We have begun an investigation into an incident where a man was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police in Whitechapel, east London last week.
IOPC statement in response to the Baird Inquiry Report19/07/2024 09:10:00
IOPC statement given yesterday in response to the Baird Inquiry Report.
Former Met Police detective would have been dismissed over an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public18/07/2024 16:25:00
A former Met Police detective who sent sexual messages to a woman in a vulnerable position would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Final written warning for Derbyshire constable over use of force18/07/2024 12:25:00
A Derbyshire Constabulary officer received a final written warning from a disciplinary panel for his use of force on an 18-year-old man who was drunk and objecting to being dropped at the roadside in the early hours.
Witness appeal as IOPC investigates complaint over use of force by Nottinghamshire Police after road traffic collision16/07/2024 14:25:00
Two people who are believed to have filmed an incident in Nottingham are being urged to come forward to help an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), investigation into a complaint about police use of force following a road collision.
IOPC investigating police contact with Daniel Duffield prior to his death12/07/2024 16:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into contact Daniel Duffield had with South Wales Police and Staffordshire Police, prior to the deaths of both Mr Duffield and Lauren Evans.
Former Beds staff member receives suspended prison sentence for corruption10/07/2024 15:10:00
A former Bedfordshire Police staff member has received a suspended prison sentence following an investigation into corruption allegations that was directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC investigations into Nottinghamshire Police are progressing following complaints by families of Valdo Calocane’s victims03/07/2024 10:10:10
The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigations into complaints made against Nottinghamshire Police by the families of Ian Coates, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber are progressing.
West Yorkshire Police officer charged with misconduct in public office02/07/2024 14:10:00
A serving West Yorkshire detective constable is due to make his first appearance in court charged with misconduct in public office, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.